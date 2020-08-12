Dorchester County launches emergency notification system (copy)

A scenario from Dorchester County: A train carrying hazardous material has derailed between Coburn Town Road and Highway, 27 in Ridgeville. All residents and businesses within a 3-mile radius should remain indoors until further notice.
The new Everbridge Notification would be sent immediately to those located in the 3-mile radius deemed the “danger area.”
The notification would be sent to everyone with information about the derailment, public safety information on the material and its known hazards to people, pets and the environment, crews responding, traffic detours, shelter operations and estimated time of cleanup.
It was announced in an emailed statement that Dorchester County has partnered with Everbridge to provide these geographically targeted emergency notifications.
“We are excited to add Everbridge as another option for residents and business owners to receive information at their fingertips,” said Dorchester County Council Chairman, George Bailey. “I find comfort in knowing that if and when time sensitive information needs to be distributed the County has multiple platforms to do so.”
The county said Everbridge will be used to notify residents and business owners of time sensitive/emergency updates in their immediate area. The platform allows users to add multiple addresses like work, home and school, as well as multiple contact methods to get emergency alerts where and how they choose.
In addition to Everbridge, Dorchester County will continue to use the GovDelivery platform for general emergency updates for hurricanes, state of Emergencies and COVID-19, as well as county news and quarterly updates (such as this). Residents and Business Owners are encouraged to sign up for updates from both notification platforms.
Residents can sign up for Everbridge notifications by visiting DorchesterCountySC.gov/everbridge and following the instructions to create an account and/or by downloading the Everbridge App in the Apple Store or Google Play.