Dorchester County farmer builds state’s first malt house By Joy Bonala jbonala@berkeleyind.com Joy Bonala Author email Sep 3, 2020 Sep 3, 2020 Updated 16 min ago 1 of 4 Buy Now Alex Reeves, left, and Jared Weathers, owners of Palmetto Malt Company, the first and only malt house in South Carolina. Joy Bonala/jbonalaAberkeleyind.com Buy Now Jared Weathers, owner of Palmetto Malt Company, shows malted barley created in his malt house located in St. George. joy bonala/jbonala@berkeleyind.com/ Buy Now Jared Weathers uses an ipad to control his Intelligent Malt Unit on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in St. George. Joy Bonala Eric Roberts, left, owner of Wide Awake Brewing Company, receives his first shipment of South Carolina-grown, harvested and malted barley from Jared Weathers. contributed Subscribe today for $3.36 / week from page A1Intelligent Malt Joy Bonala Author email Friends2Follow