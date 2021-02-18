Dog models wanted for annual calendar

Lowcountry Dog Magazine is on the search for dog models for the 2022 Lowcountry Dog Calendar and for the cover of the 100th Issue, as well.
Lowcountry Dog, which started publishing in 2005, holds an annual model contest to find models for use in the magazine and the annual calendar.
In 2021, to celebrate the 100th magazine issue, the contest is adding a charity component by donating funds to Dorchester Paws and Berkeley Animal Center's new shelters.
The contest is open for model entries until Feb. 28 and the submission fee is $5.
From the submissions, a panel of judges will select 50 finalists that will get a one-on-one portrait session with Jeanne Taylor Photography at Pet Supplies Plus in Goose Creek.
The 50 finalists and their professional photos from this session will go up for voting online on April 1. Voting will last for two weeks and the dog with the most votes will get a cover photo shoot, for the August issue, which is also the magazine's landmark 100th issue.
The Top 11 dogs will get to become models in 2022 Lowcountry Dog Calendar and get shoots with staff photographer, Southern Vintage Photography.
All the profit from the contest will be matched by Pet Supplies Plus and donated to Dorchester Paws and Berkeley Animal Center to help build their new shelters.
Both counties currently work out of outdated shelters without the needed attributes that the new shelters will have, such as spay and neuter clinics, updated and more kennel spaces and cat areas.
Dogs must enter at lowcountrydog.com/modelcontest by February 28th and full rules and details are on the website.