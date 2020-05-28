DCSO: Explosive object brought to sheriff’s office

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office had to call the bomb squad on the afternoon of May, 27. The agency is confirming through a statement that a resident drove, an incendiary, from the St. George to office headquarters on Deming Way in Summerville.
The sheriff’s office said the person arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m. and when it was determined it was an actual incendiary device, the Charleston County Bomb Squad was called in to assist with the scene and taking care of the object.
A sheriff’s office statement said it was found at their residence near St. George, to the Sheriff’s Office in Summerville. Deputies said the device arrived safely in Summerville. Those on scene used a drone and a robot and the technicians identified the item and determined it was safe to move. An investigation is ongoing.
“I think those who brought it in didn’t mean to hurt anyone,” said Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight. It took about three hours to wrap it all up on May, 27. Knight wants to caution residents in the future regarding suspicious items.
“Don’t touch it, don’t pick it up and for God’s sake don’t bring it to my office,” he said. “Leave it alone and we will come to you.”
Both buildings on the Deming Way site had to be evacuated while the bomb squad and deputies worked the scene. The item was safely removed and disposed of.