Chamber begins Buy Local/Support Local campaign

During the next several weeks, the Berkeley Chamber of Comerce will promot the importance of buying and supporting local business.
The chamber will feature a chamber member business discounts and specials on their Shop Small/Buy Local web page, https://berkeleysc.org/buy-local/, for the holiday shopping season and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.
“The goal is to emphasize the importance of buying local and the positive economic impact it has on both residents and businesses,” said Elaine Morgan, the CEO of the Berkeley Chamber. “The Chamber hopes it will become second nature for everyone to think locally when considering a new purchase. We are encouraging all shoppers and local businesses to Shop Small and Buy Local.”
Also, the Berkeley Chamber urges suppliers to offer discounts to chamber restaurants and hotels on outdoor heating equipment.
As the pandemic continues, residents and customers are advised to continue to use separation and to spend as little time as possible indoors or in confined spaces. Additionally, businesses are maintaining and expanding outdoor operations to remain viable, Morgan said.
Extending the season gives residents additional reasons to continue dining out — or in — safely.
“These are our neighbors and friends, we all need to support our businesses,” Morgan said.
She said the chamber will promote on social media any business offering discounts on outdoor heating equipment. Morgan said promotion will include a presence on the chamber’s new Buy Local webpage.
For more information, or to have a business listed on the webpage, contact the chamber at 843-761-8238 or info@berkeleysc.org.