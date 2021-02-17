Berkeley County school board honors the passing of Wilhelmina J. Moore

from A1
There was a heaviness felt in the room during the Tuesday evening Berkeley County board of education meeting as members of the board honored Ms. Wilhelmina J. Moore in light of her recent passing on Feb. 1. Moore was a pivotal figure in the Berkeley county and Williamsburg County Public School systems for several decades.
“She was a true champion for equality in education, a warrior for her constituency and a blessing for the Berkeley County school district and school board,” said David Barrow, newly appointed board chair.
In addition to serving as a member of the Berkeley County School District’s Board of Trustees for over 23 years, Moore encompassed an unmatched dedication to serving her students and community.
Frank Wright, board member, considered her to be a ‘mother-like figure’ in his own life as he explained the impact that Moore had on him both professionally and personally.
“She said to me, Mr.Wright, you will never begin to understand who I really am because I was here during Brown vs Board of education, I was here when we talked about separate but equal, I was here during segregation, I was here during integration and I am much older then you. So we are always going to be different, but I just want you to do one thing for me as a board member, remember that we must work very hard for equity for every student in Berkeley county,” Wright recounted during a personal tribute to Moore. “We must work hard so that they can have the same resources, so that they can be effective in the twenty-first century. And I’ve never forgotten that. And all my years on the board, this is what I’m about. And I think Ms. Moore for making that very clear to me.”
In response, Kelly Marone, board representative for District seven, the same district which Moore faithfully represented for so many years, presented a resolution to honor Moore’s ‘dedication and lasting services and leadership to Berkeley County School district.’
“Standing here in district seven seat is such an honor. I got involved in the school district and came here passionately and I researched so much, and everything came back to the values of Ms. Wilhelmina J Moore. So I want to think her for being an inspiration,” said Marone.
Some of Moore’s family members were present at the meeting including Renia Pringle and Dr. Yvonne Barnes, who received a plaque honoring her impactful service.