Berkeley County Delinquent Tax Sale begins Nov. 17

Deadline to pay 2019 taxes to avoid sale Friday, November 13
Berkeley County will conduct its annual Delinquent Tax Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 17. If additional days are needed, it will continue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18. The Mobile Home Sale will start after the Land Sale ends.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s event will take place inside the Azalea Ballroom at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Nexton, 406 Sigma Drive, Summerville.
Tax Year 2019 property taxes must be paid no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 13 to avoid the tax sale.
In addition to conducting the annual, live tax sale and in an effort to practice social distancing due to COVID-19, an option has been added for bidders to participate in the tax sale via an online auction this year.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, only registered bidders will be permitted into the Tax Sale.
Registration to participate in the tax sale MUST be completed no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 12. Registration will not be permitted on the day of the sale. Visit berkeleycountysc.gov/taxsale2020 to sign-up for in-person or online bidding.
Masks will not be required at the Sale but are strongly encouraged.
All real property and mobile homes with delinquent taxes are subject to sale.
To avoid sale, all delinquent taxes, assessments, penalties and costs must be received and processed by the County by 5 p.m. on Nov. 13. Only cash, money order, cashier’s check, attorney’s trust/escrow account checks or credit/debit cards (with a .30 cents & 2.50% transaction fee) will be accepted for payment of taxes. No payments will be accepted the day of the Tax Sale.
Real and personal property must be advertised prior to the tax sale. The listing was first advertised in the Charleston Post and Courier and made available on the County website https://berkeleycountysc.gov/taxsale2020 on October 29, 2020.
The listing will again be advertised in print media and online on Nov. 5 and Nov. 12. The listing will be in the name of the current owner and the defaulting taxpayer, defined by the South Carolina statutes as the owner of record on Dec. 31 of the year preceding the taxable year.
The Mobile Homes listing will be advertised and available online for two consecutive weeks, starting Nov. 5 and Nov. 12.
For a Tax Sale listing of all properties, visit https://berkeleycountysc.gov/delinquent-tax-sale-list/
For more information, contact the Berkeley County Delinquent Tax office at 843-719-4030 (option 5) or send email to webdlq@berkeleycountysc.gov.
Source: Berkeley County