BCSO:Teen shot inside Cane Bay home

Deputies from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to State Road near the entrance of Cane Bay in regards to a shooting on the evening of March, 5.
An incident report from the sheriff’s office states deputies met a 16-year-old female who was in the back of an ambulance who said she had been shot. Deputies said they were first told by the teen that the shooting happened behind the Publix Super Market and that she did not know the suspect.
Deputies said after further questioning it was determined the female did, in fact, know the suspect who shot her and that it happened at a home in Cane Bay inside Sanctuary Cove. The incident report states the victim was at the home in the suspect’s bedroom when she was shot from behind.
Deputies said the victim told them that she left residence after being shot but she did not know the exact address. The incident report states deputies searched the area and a short time into the investigation they found the home of the suspect, named in the report as 18-year-old Robert Dalton Jones.
Deputies said Jones was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not available in the incident report. She was taken to Trident Hospital after being questioned by deputies.