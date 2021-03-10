Barnes: Unity Missionary Baptist Celebrates 150 Years of Service

The Unity Missionary Baptist Church family will initiate a yearlong celebration of its 150th anniversary, beginning at 10 a.m. March 28, with a parking lot assembly. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be conducted virtually. The church, located at 14152 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville, on the Berkeley County line, under the pastorship of Rev. Aaron T. Brown, Sr., will conduct a series of unique and awe-inspiring programs.
The church was first established in Berkeley County, in an area known as the Springfield Plantation, and was started by four African American families, the Howells, Jeffersons, Jenkins and Bryants. The first church, established in 1871, was named Jim Lak Baptist Church, commonly called “Jim Lak”, and was located on the Springfield Plantation where the history of the Unity Baptist Church was formally initiated.
In 1939, the Federal government notified the Unity Baptist Church that the Santee Dam was going to be built and that the water flow would cover the area on HWY 45 in Berkeley County where the church was then located. The church leaders immediately began looking for a place to relocate. On the first Sunday in June of 1941, on HWY 45 in Orangeburg on the Berkeley/Orangeburg County line, the newly built Anderson Baptist Church was opened for service. In 1977, a new Sanctuary was built, under the leadership of Rev. S. T. Nelson, with service held on December 25, 1977.
In 1999, the church family along with Rev. Nelson initiated a financial journey to build a fellowship hall. On October 9, 2011, under the leadership of Pastor, Rev. Aaron Brown, Sr., the groundbreaking for the new fellowship hall was held, and on May 27, 2012, the congregation marched into their new Fellowship Hall. On December 23, 2018, a Mortgage Burning Ceremony was conducted for the Hall. The church has been faithfully served over the years by numerous God-fearing and faithful ministers.
The history of Unity Missionary Baptist Church is significant, and its commemorative celebration will honor members 90 years and older and there will be special memorials for those that have transitioned. Members new to the church, and those that have retired will also be honored and celebrated. The year-long celebration is scheduled to end with a Black-Tie Banquet in December 2021.
The public is invited to join the Unity Missionary Baptist Church family during each scheduled event. Mrs. Claretha Ravenell-Eaddy, is anniversary chairperson. For additional information, she may be reached at 843-753-3183.
BEMCSC to Conduct its 143RD Annual Session in May
The Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina has finalized its 143rd Annual Session with health and safety as its number one priority. Embassy Suites and the BEMCSC have developed a plan to ensure accommodations and that their sessions are inspirational and informative. Sessions will run form 8 a.m. to noon, with evening sessions beginning at 6:30 p.m., daily, May 3 -6.
Registration is to be completed for the conference by registering online at WWW.BEMCS.org, or by calling 893-931-8811.
Hotel registration are made by contacting the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 70 Verdae Blvd, Greenville, at 1 -800-EMBASSY. Room rate is $139 per night and includes breakfast. The group code must be used to secure the identified rate. The hotel code may be secured when registering for the conference packet. Room rates are guaranteed through April 2, 2021.
Sympathy
Expressions of sympathy are sent to the family of the late Deacon Jackie Pinckney and the late Mrs. Ruth Prioleau, both of Pineville.
Items of Interest
Items of interest are to be sent to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr. Pineville, S.C. 29468 or by email to ybarnes@homesc.com.