Audubon South Carolina opens new trail system, reopens boardwalk at Beidler Forest (copy)

The Audubon Center and Sanctuary at Francis Beidler Forest offers visitors two unique outdoor experiences — a 1.75 mile boardwalk through the world’s largest virgin cypress-tupelo swamp forest, and a new 2.5 mile grassland-woodlands walking trail.
The Francis Beidler Forest is located on 18,000 acres outside of Harleyville.
Free and open to the public every day from sunrise to sunset, these 2.5-miles of hiking trails meander through three different types of habitats — Longleaf Pine savanna, grassland and mixed hardwood forest.
A variety of birds, such as indigo buntings, brown-headed nuthatches and bobwhite quail, may be seen along these trails, as well as a variety of other wildlife.
“In addition to reopening our boardwalk, we are excited for visitors to experience the different habitats and birds found on the new trails,” said Matt Johnson, center director. “While our center was closed to protect public safety, we have been working hard to get these trails ready for visitors, and we’re thrilled to offer this new amenity to the greater community.”
The trail system, which features foot bridges built by local Eagle Scouts, is the culmination of eight years of work by center staff and volunteers, who have been actively restoring the land using management practices including prescribed fire.
“With the old-growth forest along our boardwalk, management is very “hands off,” says Tim Evans, Forest Manager for Audubon South Carolina. “But the habitats where these new trails are located require active management to maintain. We’re looking forward to using the trails as demonstration sites to teach others about forest management, and the bird species these efforts support.”
The trail system is currently marked with basic signage to orient visitors, but staff at the center are already envisioning future improvements for the area.
“Restoring the land and opening the trails to visitors was just the first phase of this project,” says Center Manager Emily Davis. “Now we’re looking forward to co-creating a vision with the community for how we use these trails moving forward. We want them to be an educational tool for all ages, in addition to being a place to go birding and hiking.”
Parking for the trail is located in a new lot next to the main entrance to the center. With the boardwalk at Beidler now open to the public on Thursday and Friday mornings by online reservation, and the trails open daily from dusk to dawn, visitors now have two options for an outdoor experience at the Beidler Forest Audubon Center. Please visit https://sc.audubon.org/visit/beidler for more information.
About The Audubon Center and Sanctuary at Francis Beidler Forest
Frequented by photographers and nature lovers from all over the world, Audubon South Carolina’s 18,000-acre bird and wildlife sanctuary offers a beauty unsurpassed in the South Carolina Lowcountry.
It also is home to the world’s largest virgin cypress-tupelo swamp forest — a pristine ecosystem untouched for millennia.
Visitors can enjoy thousand-year-old trees, a range of wildlife, and the quiet flow of blackwater, all from the safety of our ADA-accessible, 1.75-mile boardwalk; or walk through Longleaf Pine savannah, grassland and mixed hardwood forest habitats on our 2.5 miles of walking trails.
In addition to stellar hiking and birding, Audubon’s Beidler Center and Sanctuary also serves as a demonstration site for best practices in bird- and climate-friendly land management, has an active carbon mitigation bank, and supports community and staff-led research programs that inform local, national and hemispheric bird conservation efforts.
About Audubon South Carolina
Audubon South Carolina protects birds and the places they need, right here in South Carolina. We’re the state office of the National Audubon Society, which has more than one million members and a century-long track record of success. In South Carolina, we represent more than 26,000 Audubon members and supporters, eight Audubon chapters and bird club partners, two Audubon centers and 22,000 acres of land that we own and manage.
About National Audubon Society
The National Audubon Society protects birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow, throughout the Americas using science, advocacy, education and on-the-ground conservation. Audubon’s state programs, nature centers, chapters and partners have an unparalleled wingspan that reaches millions of people each year to inform, inspire and unite diverse communities in conservation action. Since 1905, Audubon’s vision has been a world in which people and wildlife thrive. Audubon is a nonprofit conservation organization.
Source: Matt Johnson