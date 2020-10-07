Absentee Voting: How to do it ...

Absentee by Mail
Must Request an Application
By Phone: 843-719-4056
By Email: webvre@berkeleycountysc.gov
Online: www.scvotes.gov (Must Print and Submit Application)
Ballots will be mailed approximately 30 days prior to the Election.
Ballots may be returned in-person by the Voter or Authorized Returner (With completed form) to the Voter Registration office or Satellite Absentee locations during regular business hours.
Absentee in-person
Absentee in-person is available at the following locations during the noted dates and times.
Berkeley County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 6 Belt Drive Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Open each business day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Extended Hours: Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday Hours: Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Closes: Nov. 2, 5 p.m.
Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court Hanahan, SC 29410.
Open each business day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Extended Hours: Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Closes: Oct. 30, 5 p.m.
St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive St. Stephen, SC 29479.
Open each business day 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Extended Hours: Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Closes: Oct. 30, 5 p.m.