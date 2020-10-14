315th AW holds mass enlistment ceremony aboard JB Charleston C-17

A mass enlistment and reenlistment ceremony for 21 current and future 315th Airlift Wing members took place Sunday at Joint Base Charleston.
The ceremony was held inside a C-17 Globemaster III and the oath of enlistment was performed by Col. Don Thigpen, vice commander of the 315th AW.
“Having 18 Airman reenlist is fantastic,” said Thigpen. “These are people who have served their country, they recognize the value of their service, and they are choosing to continue to serve. It makes me proud to know that we have citizens who are willing to protect the freedoms of the United States of America.”
Thigpen went on to say that he couldn’t express in words his gratitude for the three new individuals who swore in during the ceremony today, becoming a single-digit percentage of Americans who have raised their right hand to serve in some capacity within the United States military.
The Ceremony
The event was organized by Master Sgt. Barbara Sosebee, the 315th AW career assistance advisor, and her team of career advisors.
“This is such a special opportunity for us as people who are focused on retention and keeping good airmen to show them how important they are,” said Master Sgt. Rachel Janowski, a 315th AW career assistance advisor. “ This enlistment or reenlistment is valuable to not only the 315th AW, but to our country as a whole.”
The three non-prior service enlistees experienced military tradition and ceremony for the first time as they swore in in the cargo bay of the C-17.
New Opportunities
“This just seemed like a great chance to see all the opportunities I have available to me by coming into the Air Force Reserve,” said recruit Julius Green, who will be part of the 560th Redhorse Squadron here.
Green also said that the career progression and benefits of being in the Air Force Reserve helped with his decision to join.
A majority of the people involved in the ceremony were prior enlisted Airmen, who all decided to extend their commitment to the United States Air Force Reserve.
“I was really excited about the opportunity to reenlist on the plane,” said Staff Sgt. Kharmen Washington, an air transportation specialist with 38th Aerial Port Squadron here. “I was really nervous and apprehensive when I first signed up, but after being in the Air Force Reserve and growing my military family, I had to reenlist.”
We Want You
