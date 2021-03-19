Mental health concerns won’t end with pandemic; crisis calls up 59%

As government funded social services, school districts and non-profits, designed to help those who are struggling mentally, continue to limp through final months of the pandemic, the impact on people’s mental and emotional well-being will have lasting effects.
In February during a presentation about mental health at the Medical University of South Carolina, Dr. Elizabeth Mack, chief of pediatric critical care at MUSC said the following.
“The number of suicide attempts and suicide completions that we have seen has been unprescedented. We are seeing this routinely and to the point of where the mental health crisis we are taking care of, even in our pediatric ICU is outnumbering the number of COVID-19 patients that we are taking care of.”
There is no doubt depression and suicide rates are up for all ages. The loneliness and uncertainty from the past year has exposed dark thoughts and feelings some have never experienced.
“I think that the pandemic — there’s definitely a correlation between the pandemic and psychiatric stress that would not have been present if we have not have gone through this public health crisis,” said Kelly Ard, Director of Emergency and Forensic Services for the Berkeley County Community Mental Health Center.
The center has a mental crisis help line, when called clinicians are sent out to the homes of the those requesting help. There has seen a massive spike in calls over the past 12 months.
“In our area, in our emergency services department we’ve actually seen a dramatic increase in psychiatric emergency responses,” Ard said. “I’d say pre-pandemic until now we have experienced about a 59 percent increase in those responses in our community.”
The calls are for a variety of mental health issues. A call for help may be triggered by the isolation, or all the additional stressors that have been put on parents and older adults.
“For mobile crisis, for some in the community a patient may be experiencing suicidal ideations, they may be experiencing acute psychosis, so they are in that moment experience a psychiatric emergency,” said Ard.
While experts are in agreement the mental health crisis was brought on by the pandemic, the issue will not go away with a vaccination. As things start to get back to normal in the coming months, the mental state-of-mind for some, will remain the same.
“That’s something we’re expecting,” Ard said. “This has been, for some, a traumatic experience, so we will definitely see a continuation of mental health services in our community.”
As things move forward, the Department of Mental Health’s crisis line takes calls 24-hours a day at 843-364-2274. The South Carolina Department of Mental Health also has a program called SC HOPES. The program is specifically for those struggling with mental health issues or addiction. By calling 844-SC-HOPES, callers can get information on where to find help with food, living assistance and counseling.