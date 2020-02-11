Knights face tough slate in 2020

Stratford High School football coach Dennie McDaniel has released the Knights’ 2020 schedule.
It includes a rough Region 7-AAAAA slate the last four weeks of the season. Three of the four opponents went to at least the second round of the playoffs in 2019.
The Knights open up on Aug. 21 in Week 0 against Carolina Forest, which played in the Class 5A Lower State championship game last season.
They’re off on Aug. 28 before hosting Ashley Ridge on Sept. 4.
Stratford will assume the role of road warrior in the middle part of its slate, playing four of five away from Ray Stackley Field. The stretch starts at Lowcountry power Fort Dorchester on Sept. 11 and continues at Stall on Sept. 18. The lone home game is in the middle, vs. West Ashley, on Sept. 25.
The Knights open the last month of the regular season with the final non-region clash at Summerville on Oct. 2 and begin the region portion of the campaign on Oct. 9 at Cane Bay.
After hosting Wando on Oct. 16, Stratford heads to Moncks Corner to tangle with Berkeley on Oct. 23. The Knights end the regular season at home against Goose Creek on Oct. 30.
The Gators are defending region champions and advanced to the third round of the 5A playoffs last year.
Stratford was 3-6 overall last season, with four losses by eight points or less, and 1-4 in the region. Spring football practice begins in May.
Aug. 21 – vs. Carolina Forest
Aug. 28 – Off
Sept. 4 – vs. Ashley Ridge
Sept. 11 – at Fort Dorchester
Sept. 18 – at Stall
Sept. 25 – vs. West Ashley
Oct. 2 – at Summerville
* Oct. 9 – at Cane Bay
* Oct. 16 – vs. Wando
* Oct. 23 – at Berkeley
* Oct. 30 – vs. Goose Creek
* Region 7-AAAAA game