Senate to vote on three pandemic related budget amendments from Sen. Scott

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) introduced three budget amendments that will be voted on today by the Senate.
The first amendment, introduced jointly with Senators John Barrasso (R-WY) and James Lankford (R-OK), would reduce funding to states that have an active investigation into nursing homes for underreported deaths.
“It makes no sense to offer more funding to states that have mismanaged and then covered up their pandemic response,” said Senator Scott. “Leaders that neglected their responsibility to protect our elderly populations amid this devastating pandemic must be held accountable. The life-and-death implications of this dereliction of duty have caused tragedy for countless families whose loved ones died in long-term care facilities. They deserve answers.”
Senator Scott also introduced an amendment with Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) to withhold additional supplemental funding from schools that do not reopen for in-person learning after teachers have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Keeping our nation’s students out of the classroom for a year is permanently injuring the educational aspirations and opportunities of an entire generation,” said Senator Scott. “The children most negatively impacted are those who are growing up poor, just like I did. While teacher unions and their allies continue to change the rules as we go, we must be clear: if you have been vaccinated, it’s time to get back into the classroom.”
The third amendment, introduced jointly with Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and James Lankford (R-OK), would protect small businesses from harmful tax hikes during the pandemic.
“Millions of small businesses have closed their doors during this pandemic, and thousands more are on the verge of shuttering,” said Senator Scott. “Our responsibility is to ensure these job creators keep their doors open and keep their employees paid. Raising taxes on small businesses would do the exact opposite and devastate Main Streets from Saluda to Springfield.”