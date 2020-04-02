Goose Creek Gazette offers free webinar about marketing in times of crisis

The Goose Creek Gazette is offering local businesses a free webinar about how they can effectively market their products and services during a crisis.
The 45-minute live session starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
It will be led by nationally known marketing and advertising experts Gordon Borrell, Corey Elliott and Jim Brown of Williamsburg, Va.-based Borrell Associates Inc. They will discuss how to manage marketing in times of crisis and provide examples of how some businesses thrive in difficult periods such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webinar will include localized opportunities with Gazette-affiliated publications as well as broader-based general strategies.
Go to https://www.ourgazette.com/CrisisMarketing to reserve a spot.
“As integral partner with local businesses, we have a vested interest in this new landscape that is changing daily,” said Susan Kelly-Gilbert, publisher and advertising director of Summerville Communications, which publishes the Berkeley Independent.
“Our relationship with Borrell and Associates gives us this invaluable opportunity to provide this crisis marketing webinar for free to help show businesses ways not only to survive, but thrive,” Kelly-Gilbert said. “Additionally, we are confident that as a community, we will get through this together.”