Antibody infusion clinic opens to treat high risk children and young adults with COVID-19

Coastal Pediatric Associates (CPA) has opened the Antibody Infusion Clinic for high risk, medically complex children and young adults ages 12 and older who test positive for COVID-19, but do not meet the criteria for hospitalization.
Parents can request that their CPA provider or an outside specialty provider refer them for treatment if they meet the below outlined criteria.
“Continuing to be present in the community for our families as the COVID-19 virus evolves is a priority for our practice,” said Elizabeth J. Kirlis, MD, FAAP, partner and laboratory director for Coastal Pediatric Associates. “As always, we keep our high risk children and young adults at the forefront of our prevention and treatment efforts. The Antibody Infusion Clinic is a breakthrough treatment for those at risk with the virus.”
Bamlanivimab, a monoclonal antibody currently under emergency use authorization approval, has reduced COVID-19-related hospitalization and emergency room visits in clinical trials for patients at high risk for disease progression.
“The infusion is designed to mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off the SARS CoV2 virus and block its ability to attach and enter human cells,” Kirlis said. “Coupled with our CPA Research COVID trials and continued rapid and PCR testing diligence, the Infusion Antibody Clinic further contributes to the health and wellbeing of all of our children and their families.”
The Nurse Triage Team will be managing questions about appropriateness for the treatment and assisting with the scheduling process.
The clinic can be reached by calling 843-573-2535, and choose option 6 learn about the Bamlanivimab Eligibility Criteria below:
• Ages 12 and older
• Minimum weight – 88 pounds
Meets one of the following high risk criteria:
• BMI >85 percent
• Heart Disease
• Sickle Cell Disease
• Developmental Condition, like cerebral palsy
• Asthma or other pulmonary disease requiring daily controller medication.
• Requires ventilator or feeding tube.
Infusion must be given within 10 days of diagnosis, according to a prepared statement sent to local media.
Coastal Pediatric Associate’s Infusion Clinic partners with Herold's Pharmacy owner, Mary Wise, Pharm D., who will serve as the Consultant Pharmacist. Coastal Pediatric Associates has locations in Summerville, Mount Pleasant, West Ashley and James Island. The Infusion Antibody Clinic will be housed on the West Ashley campus located at 2051 Charlie Hall Blvd, Charleston.