Knights stun rival

It’s not the region championship trophy but the Golden Goose trophy will be one heck of a consolation prize for the Stratford High School football team when the curtain comes down on the season.
The Knights scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to stun rival Goose Creek High School, 22-21, on Friday on Ray Stackley Field. Stratford running back Jaedon Alston scored on a 2-point play with 1:13 left to put the Knights over the top and a 36-yard field goal try by Gators kicker David Canady on the final play was off the mark.
It set off a frenzied celebration along the Stratford sideline, which was mostly quiet when the Knights fell behind 21-0 in the first two minutes of the third quarter. Stratford players grabbed the Golden Goose trophy and carried it around in front of their band and student section.
The trophy was injected into the rivalry last season by City of Goose Creek mayor Greg Habib.
“I knew we were resilient,” Stratford coach Dennie McDaniel said. “We talk all the time about body language. I told the coaching staff no negative body language. I just knew if we stayed positive and kept striking the stone we could do something. The kids just believed.”
Stratford quarterback Josh Davis threw a pair of touchdown passes to Damarius Anderson in the fourth quarter, the final one a 21-yarder with 1:13 left to cut the deficit to a mere point. Davis passed for 145 yards and Anderson had five catches for 73 yards.
McDaniel turned to his senior offensive linemen – guard Thomas Blackmon, center Jonathan Eaton and guard Bailey Jones — and appointed them to make a game-winning push. Alston finished with 89 yards rushing.
“They wanted it on their backs,” McDaniel said.
Alston took a straight dive play and fought through heavy traffic for what proved to be the winner, giving the Knights their third win in four years against the Gators.
Anderson’s first touchdown grab from Davis was a 24-yarder on fourth-and-17 with 5:02 left to trim the Gators’ advantage to 21-14.
The Gators responded with a haymaker of their own only to be countered. Two carries from running back Demetri Simmons, who had over 250 yards, gave Goose Creek the ball at Stratford’s 11, but the Knights defense stiffened and safety Savionne Jones picked off Goose Creek quarterback Drew Moore just outside the end zone on third down.
Jones raced up the field and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Goose Creek gave the Knights a start on their own 42. Davis later connected with receiver Brenden Carter to the Goose Creek 33 and then Anderson to the Gators 21 before hitting Anderson for the touchdown.
Jones also had a controversial strip of Simmons as he was going down inside the 10 to stop a Goose Creek drive on the final play of the third quarter with the Gators leading 21-7 and almost putting it away. Just moments earlier Goose Creek’s defense had denied Stratford on fourth and goal from the 4.
“I’m so happy for our players,” McDaniel said. “We’ve faced adversity all year long but we’ve kept fighting and kept fighting. I’m proud of the coaching staff, too. We made some adjustments to what we do offensively and moved some personnel around on defense but the kids have bought what we’re selling to them. We talked about what the legacy of the 2020 team was going to be and they solidified that tonight. This is, without a doubt, the best comeback I’ve been a part of.”
The Gators finished Region 7-AAAAA with a 3-1 mark and won the region by virtue of a head-to-head victory over Berkeley. They are at Ashley Ridge on Friday while Stratford travels to Stall.
The Knights finished 2-2 in the region and will not make the playoffs since only the top two advance.
Goose Creek jumped all over Stratford in the first quarter on Moore’s touchdown strikes to James Levine from 58 yards and Khyon Smith from 35 yards. The Gators upped their lead to 21-0 on a 3-yard run by Simmons with 10:44 remaining in the third quarter.
Alston’s 5-yard touchdown run less than two minutes later was a quick response by the Knights.
On the final drive, the Gators worked the sideline with four passes to Levine as time wound down. They moved into range for a winning field goal but the dramatic finish went the way of the Knights, though.