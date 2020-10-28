Cavs bounce back; War Hawks next in line

One week after experiencing its first disappointment of the season, the St. John’s Christian football team was back to its old ways.
The Cavaliers scored two touchdowns in the final five minutes to record a 19-12 road victory at Dorchester Academy on Friday. Coach Brandon Clontz’s team moved to 8-1 and caps the regular season in Moncks Corner against Colleton Prep on Friday.
“I know the kids were upset after the Thomas Heyward game (40-6 loss),” Clontz said. “The Monday and Tuesday after were the two best practices we’ve had since I’ve been here but we’ve still got some guys injured. We’re missing a guy here or there but we’re getting close.”
Quarterback Nai’Ryan Bookert’s 24-yard run tied the score 12-12 in the last period and it was the reliable connection of Bookert and Corey Moraux that won it in the final minute.
Bookert hit Moraux on a 24-yard scoring strike with 50 seconds remaining and Matt Glover’s extra point accounted for the final margin of victory.
It was the fourth fourth-quarter comeback for the Cavaliers this season.
“Being in those situations so much I just knew we were going to pull it out in the end,” Clontz said.
Bookert passed for 120 yards and ran for 93 more and has 13 rushing touchdowns and 10 passing scores on the season. He’s closing in on the 2,000-yard mark in total offense this fall.
Moraux grabbed six passes for 89 yards and the touchdown catch was his sixth of the year.
Bryce Taylor’s 3-yard run accounted for St. John’s first touchdown in the first half as the score was tied 6-6 at the break.
On defense, Malik Waheed led the way with eight total tackles and a sack while Bryce Taylor was in on seven total stops and three tackles for loss. Nick Jimenez, Jaden Bradley (leading tackler on the season) and Jonathan Biering made six stops apiece.
The War Hawks (2-5) are coming off a 31-21 victory Greenwood Christian.
“Colleton is a pretty good football team,” Clontz said. “I know their record might not show it but they’re a lot better than their record. They’ve had a rough go with some luck.”
The SCISA Class A playoffs begin on Nov. 6.