Marrington Veterans Day Parade goes forward

Marrington Elementary School’s Fourth Annual Veterans Day Parade looked a little different than previous years. However, even with social distancing and masks worn by all, the patriotic spirit of gratitude came through loud and clear.
Students who are learning “face-to-face” as well as “blended students” learning from home, had been practicing, “You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “The Veteran’s Day Song,” for weeks. In previous years, students and staff alike marched around the bus loop singing and waving flags to cheers from a large audience of Veterans and family members. In the year of Covid, Social Distancing was the name of the game. Teachers sent a link, inviting their blended learners as well as their parents to join Marrington’s celebration virtually! On the morning of November 11, at 8:30 AM, School Counselor and proud Military Child Ann Schuler, made a school-wide announcement on the loud speaker welcoming the many Veterans, family members and blended learners who were participating virtually and thanked the Veterans for their service on behalf of the entire “Marrington Family!” Mrs. Schuler and School Principal Jennifer Thielmann then led the students in singing, “You’re a Grand Old Flag,” and “The Veteran’s Day Song,” which was written by former Marrington Teacher, Glenda Ward!
Veterans Day which was originally dubbed Armistice Day, celebrates military personnel who are still alive and have served in the armed forces anytime during peace or war. Veterans Day has special significance for Marrington because the majority of students are children from military families!
Marrington Elementary School is a Berkeley County Public School, located on Joint Base Charleston/Naval Weapons Station. The student population is made up predominantly of children of active duty service members, which further contributed to the special poignancy of this most special event!
