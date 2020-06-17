Hanahan High School graduates 61st class

Hanahan High School’s 61st graduating class sauntered off the turf at Wiley Knight Stadium one last time and gathered in the parking lot for a final farewell to many of their classmates on June 17.
There were smiles and selfies aplenty. More than 230 seniors ended one journey and began new ones on a perfect morning to be outside. Some are off to college, some to the military and others straight to the workforce.
HHS Principal Thomas Gallus gave the Class of 2020 a bit of advice to help them in the next chapters of their lives.
“As you have done for the past 13 years of school, continue to do your best work in whatever you do,” he said. “Be the best husband or wife. Be the best mother or father. Be the best neighbor and friend. Be the best auto mechanic or engineer. Continue to treat others the way that you want to be treated… I am proud of each and every one of you and look forward to all of the accomplishments your future holds.”
Hanahan’s graduating class had 41 Berkeley County School District Honors Diploma recipients and earned an estimated $3,687,800 in academic scholarships and $192,000 in athletic scholarships.
Maria Aslam Ibrahim was the valedictorian and Bryce Patrick Furrow the salutatorian.
Ibrahim reminded fellow graduates there will be some resistance moving forward. Encountering potholes and speed bumps along the way are a normal part of the journey.
“There will never be a clear path to where we are to where we want to be,” she said. “We are bound to be met with struggles and things we don’t expect but this shouldn’t deter us from our dreams. Obstacles teach us lessons and make it more meaningful when we meet our goals in the end.”