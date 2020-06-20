Gators graduate more than 400 seniors

While COVID-19 robbed the Class of 2020 of many of their memorable moments in the spring, more than 400 seniors from Goose Creek High School crossed the stage on the morning of June 20, earning diplomas in front of a packed Charles B. Gibson Stadium.
COVID-19 concerns forced the closure of schools in mid-March and wiped out most of the spring sports seasons.
“2020 was supposed to be our year,” GCHS valedictorian Meleana Rose Cabalas told fellow graduates. “We were supposed to celebrate college commitments and attend awards ceremonies. We were supposed to dance the night away at prom and wreak a little havoc with a senior prank, but today we’re still able to walk across the stage. All this goes to show how important it is to slow down, to stop and smell the roses. Time is fleeting so you can’t let it pass you by. I encourage you to live in the present.”
The graduating class of 406 earned an estimated $2,823,815 in academic scholarships and $3,597,130 in athletic scholarships. Cabalas believes the class will go on to distinguish themselves as they move forward into the real world.
“This is a class of go-getters,” Cabalas said. “We have numerous goals and high expectations. We have causes to fight for and successes to strive for, and we want the battle to be won as soon as possible. But we must understand that nothing truly worth it comes over night.”
Madeline Grace Flynn was the class salutatorian.