DD2 transitions to a school-based hybrid model

Students and teachers in Dorchester District Two will transition to the school-based hybrid instructional model beginning Sept. 21. This means students will attend school in-person, rather than remotely, for half of the week.
DD2 announced its decision to transition from eLearning to the hybrid model after analyzing COVID-19 data metrics for Dorchester County released by DHEC on Monday showed there has been a consistent decline in the incidence rate, trend in incident rate, and percent positive rate. For the last two weeks, Dorchester County has been classified as having “medium recent disease activity” based on an average of these three metrics.
The hybrid model uses a cohort system in which half of the students who want face-to-face instruction will attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays while the other half attends on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Kindergarteners and first graders attend school every day but half attend in the morning and another half in the afternoon.
On Fridays, all students will receive eLearning lessons at home. Masks are required for DD2 students, faculty, and staff while inside the school building. Students enrolled in the Virtual Academy will continue to learn remotely from home.
The district’s curbside meal service program will continue as students learn from home and students enrolled in the Virtual Academy are also eligible to participate in the curbside meal service program. Due to the USDA extending its summer meals program amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, students will receive meals free of charge as long as federal funds are available.
All meals will be served Monday through Friday between the hours of 11:30 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. On-Site registration will be required at each selected school site on the first day that students participate in the program.
Site locations are as follows:
Alston Bailey Elementary, 820 West 5th North St., Summerville, SC
Dr. Eugene Sires Elementary, 301 Chandler Creek Rd., Summerville, SC
Fort Dorchester High, 8500 Patriot Blvd., Summerville, SC
Flowertown Elementary, 20 King Charles Circle, Summerville, SC
Oakbrook Elementary, 306 Old Fort Drive, Ladson, SC
Sand Hill Elementary, 324 Gnarly Oak Lane Summerville, SC
William Reeves, Jr. Elementary, 1003 Dubose School Rd., Summerville, SC
There is a possibility that the USDA will not receive enough funding from Congress to cover free meals for the entire period through December 31st. Therefore, DD2 families are encouraged to complete an online application to determine whether they qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
For more information, https://www.nlappscloud.com/Welcome.aspx?api=d40107f5d18b3f53aefad3970b14e8b8#loadd
Or call 843-695-4920.