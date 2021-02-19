Cross student wins spelling bee

The yearly Berkeley County School District spelling bee was different this year due to the pandemic, but the excitement the event is known to bring was not lost.
All day Friday, middle school students who competed in virtual spelling battles against an online platform were surprised at their schools with news that they would represent BCSD in the regional SpellBound! competition hosted by The Post and Courier.
BCSD’s overall winner, 7th-grade Cross Middle/High student Theodore Williams was among those surprised with plaque presentations. In his case, it was a grand affair, complete with balloons, cheering classmates, smiling teachers and his proud parents. In a world of face masks and social distancing, emotion is often lost, but Theodore’s pride could be seen in his eyes. He humbly accepted the top award while admitting he felt he had won long before an announcement was ever made.
Instead of the typical auditorium battle pitting some of Berkeley County’s most brilliant students against one another, competitors this year where challenged by an online platform to correctly spell 25 words in 30 minutes or less. The four students with the highest number of words spelled correctly move on to the regional bee.
“I knew I won,” Theodore said.
Spellers representing BCSD in SpellBound!
Theodore Williams – Cross Middle/High – 7th grade
John Adair – College Park Middle – 6th grade
Mallari Lesley – Marrington Middle School of the Arts – 7th Grade
Mia Stone – Marrington Middle School of the Arts – 7th Grade