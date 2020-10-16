All students will learn from home on Friday; meals will be available for pick-up at 11 sites

On Friday, October 16, all Berkeley County School District students will be learning from home asynchronously (independently). Meals will be available for pick-up at 11 school sites across the district from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Instruction information
Student assignments will be loaded to Google Classroom and/or other learning management systems by 7 a.m.
To further support students, each teacher will set office hours that are posted or will be posted in Google Classroom and/or other learning management systems.
Much like the eLearning days of the 2019-2020 school year, teachers will have the flexibility to use time not spent assisting students to work in their classrooms.
Again, this is a remote learning day, and all students will be learning from home asynchronously (independently).
As always, parents in need of technical support during Friday's VIP Day are encouraged to visit bcsdschools.net/parenttechsupport.
VIP Day feeding site information
Meals will be available for pick-up from 11 school sites from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Parents are encouraged to visit a site that is most convenient for them.
Berkeley Elementary
Cainhoy Elemenatry
Cane Bay Elementary
Cross Elementary
Devon Forest Elementary
Goose Creek Elementary
Hanahan Elementary
H. E Bonner Elementary
Philip Simmons Elementary
Sangaree Elementary
St. Stephens Middle