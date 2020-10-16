You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All students will learn from home on Friday; meals will be available for pick-up at 11 sites

  • Updated
All students will learn from home on Friday; meals will be available for pick-up at 11 sites

All Berkeley County School District students will have free access to meals on Oct. 16.

 Provided

On Friday, October 16, all Berkeley County School District students will be learning from home asynchronously (independently). Meals will be available for pick-up at 11 school sites across the district from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Instruction information

Student assignments will be loaded to Google Classroom and/or other learning management systems by 7 a.m.

To further support students, each teacher will set office hours that are posted or will be posted in Google Classroom and/or other learning management systems.

Much like the eLearning days of the 2019-2020 school year, teachers will have the flexibility to use time not spent assisting students to work in their classrooms.

Again, this is a remote learning day, and all students will be learning from home asynchronously (independently).

As always, parents in need of technical support during Friday's VIP Day are encouraged to visit bcsdschools.net/parenttechsupport.

VIP Day feeding site information

Meals will be available for pick-up from 11 school sites from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Parents are encouraged to visit a site that is most convenient for them.

Berkeley Elementary

Cainhoy Elemenatry

Cane Bay Elementary

Cross Elementary

Devon Forest Elementary

Goose Creek Elementary

Hanahan Elementary

H. E Bonner Elementary

Philip Simmons Elementary

Sangaree Elementary

St. Stephens Middle