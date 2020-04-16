Warning to scammers and price gougers

The State Attorney General’s Office has already received over 650 complaints about price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic. And as much needed stimulus checks being to arrive a warning is given to those looking after vulnerable adults.
In a statement from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is warned senior citizens, other vulnerable adults and their families that federal stimulus checks could lead to financial exploitation of vulnerable citizens.
“Many vulnerable adults have family members or someone else handling their money for them, and this additional stimulus money will be a temptation for some,” Attorney General Wilson said.
Wilson said the Omnibus Adult Protection Act protects vulnerable adults from abuse, neglect or financial exploitation. Under that Act, any resident of a nursing home, assisted living facility or residential facility operated by the S.C. Department of Mental Health or the S.C. Department of Disabilities and Special Needs is considered a “vulnerable adult.” Additionally, all vulnerable adults, whether they’re living in a facility or at a private home, are protected by the Adult Protection Act.
The statement said the law is clear that misuse or misappropriation of any stimulus funds of any vulnerable adult constitutes financial exploitation of the vulnerable adult and may result in investigation and, if appropriate, criminal prosecution.
Financial exploitation is a felony and punishable by up to five years in prison. Wilson also said that his office will investigate and prosecute persons who financially exploit our most vulnerable citizens who reside in nursing homes or other facilities.
Individuals who suspect financial exploitation should contact local law enforcement.
Meantime the AG’s office has also assigned hundreds of potential price gouging cases to local solicitors around the state so their offices can review them and assign them to local law enforcement to investigate as needed for possible prosecution.
“We’ve received more than 650 complaints since the Governor declared a state of emergency on March 13th and we’ve been going through those complaints to find ones that could meet our state law’s definition of price gouging,” Wilson said in a statement. “We want to get moving on these as soon as possible to get the word out that we are investigating these price gouging complaints and will prosecute the businesses and individuals that violate the law.”
Violating the state price gouging law is a misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, 30 days in jail, or both.
Wilson said in the statement that in the past during other states of emergency, the Attorney General’s Office has waited until after the emergency is over to have local law enforcement investigate price gouging complaints. That way, law enforcement is free during the emergency to handle evacuations, traffic control, and other emergency functions.
However, this emergency differs because it’s been for a prolonged period of time and law enforcement is not having to carry out the functions it usually does during hurricanes or floods. Therefore, Attorney General Wilson has assigned these complaints to the solicitors while the state of emergency is still in place.
Wilson said he has assigned a Senior Assistant Attorney General to assist the solicitors as they review and possibly prosecute price gouging cases.
South Carolina law (S.C. Code Section 39-5-145(A)(5)(a)) defines price gouging as an “unconscionable price” and defines that as “a gross disparity between the price” being charged and “the average price (…) in the usual course of business during the thirty days immediately before the declaration of a state of emergency,” as long as the increase is not caused by additional costs incurred or local, regional, national, or international market trends. The statement said under state law, normal market fluctuations caused by changes in supply and demand are not price gouging.
Wilson’s office stated of the more than 650 complaints logged, the most common are: sanitizer, including sanitizing wipes, sanitizing hand gels, and cleaning sprays; toilet paper; face masks; and food, especially meat and eggs.
The Attorney General’s Office encourages everyone to continue to report potential price gouging cases when they see them. To report them, you can email them to pricegouging@scag.gov, go to their website at www.scag.gov and click on the “Price Gouging Information” at the top of the page, or you can call (803)737-3953 and leave a voice message.
The AG’s office asks that you include the following information: The time, place, address, and name of the business, the price you paid or that’s being charged, take pictures that identify the business, along with the price and provide your name and contact information