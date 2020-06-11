LIVE PD ends production

The popular show LIVE PD, that includes the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, has been cancelled by the Arts and Entertainment Network (A&E).
The Network said it is stopping the show due to current tensions amid the weeks of protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN, as well the death of Javier Ambler in Williamson County, Texas, back in March of 2019.
Show producers confirmed their crews were on the scene during the incident involving Ambler when he died. The show’s executive producer and host Dan Abrams said on Twitter: “Shocked & beyond disappointed about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on.”
Abrams also answered questions regarding Ambler’s death, which never aired in the show, on the website Law and Crime, A Dan Abrams Production.
Abrams said during the weeks following Ambler’s death no law enforcement asked for the footage from the incident and it was destroyed. Abrams said they usually destroy all footage from the show after three weeks.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office also had deputies on the show on a full-time basis. "Being on Live PD showcases the professionalism that our department gives to the citizens of Berkeley County on a daily basis,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis in an interview back on Jan, 6, 2020. “I'm proud that we have been featured in a national spotlight and the response from the general public has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said in the interview. “Those three hours shown are just a snapshot of what our men and women do on a daily and nightly basis.”
The show, that aired on A&E was produced so commentators could bounce in-and-out of live responses. It ran for three hours on Friday and Saturday nights. Berkeley County had its debut on Nov. 15, 2019 and was later asked to be on the show full-time, along with several other departments across the country.
Regarding its cancellation, in a statement sent out on June, 11, Sheriff Lewis said, “We are deeply disappointed after hearing of the cancellation of LivePD. This show provided an opportunity for civilians to have a look into the daily operations of Patrol Deputies and some specialized units. We were able to provide our residents with transparency, which our department values greatly. The entertainment aspect of the show was just a bonus.”
The statement also said, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has valued the experience and opportunity LivePD provided, and the agency looks forward to another possible opportunity to do it again.