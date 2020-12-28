You have permission to edit this article.
Goose Creek man arrested after crash involving SCHP

A statement from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an incident involving a Goose Creek man and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The collision happened yesterday morning, just after 5:00 a.m.

The statement said Charleston County Deputies responded to a traffic collision involving a SC Highway Patrol vehicle. The subject driving east in the westbound lanes near Cosgrove Avenue collided head-on into the SCHP vehicle.

Deputies said the SCHP vehicle was occupied by two SCHP troopers. All parties were transported to a hospital and released. The subject, identified as Rodney Gadson of Goose Creek, was arrested for driving under the influence.