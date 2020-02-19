Crime Blotter

Robbery
On Jan. 28, police in Goose Creek responded to a robbery at the 7-Eleven on Saint James Ave. The incident report states the suspect walked into the store looking suspicious and went behind counter. When he was told he had to leave the area he demanded money. The report also states the suspect said he was in possession of a gun but neither employee saw a gun in the suspect’s hand. After getting some money police said the suspect left on foot and was later apprehended and positively identified by the employees at the store.
Shoplifting
On Jan. 27 police in Goose Creek responded to a shoplifting incident at the Publix on Saint James Ave. Police said the suspect took a bottle of wine from the store. The incident report states the suspect was later located at a nearby plaza with the stolen wine. The report states following a brief struggle for failure to comply with officers the suspect was handcuffed and arrested. The report states the suspect told police he did steal the wine in so he could sell it to buy crack. The suspect’s charges included shoplifting and resisting arrest.
Combative suspect
On Feb. 5, police in Goose Creek said they saw a driver, swearing and spinning his tries in a parking lot. Police said the driver almost hit another car head-on. The incident report states when police approached the vehicle the driver said he was not getting out of the truck. Police said after additional commands were ignored officers then reached into the truck and dragged the driver out. Police said the subject was screaming and tried to get away from officers three separate times by grabbing the underside of the vehicle and pulling himself away from the officers. The incident report states police were eventually able to get the suspect into handcuffs. The suspect was bleeding from flailing on the ground with officers. The report states the man was checked by EMS and taken to the hospital.
Drug arrest
On Feb. 8, police in Goose Creek made traffic stop on vehicle with a missing mirror and damaged bumper. Police said when they approached the vehicle and asked the identities of the driver and passenger, the passenger gave a false name. The incident report states police noticed a large sum of money in the passenger’s front pocket. After a search they police said they discovered, what was believed to be cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle. Police said the driver had suspended license as well and she was carrying brass knuckles.