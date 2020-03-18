Public intoxication, assault
Police in Goose Creek responded to Hunters Lane on March 3 and began helping a driver replace a flat tire. The incident report states that when everything was completed a women jumped out of the car and hit the man who had just completed changing the tire. Police said they immediately detained the female who was irate, yelling and smelled of alcohol. Police said upon questioning they discovered, that while the male was changing the tire the woman had found a contact on the man’s phone that said “Wifey.” She was upset because the male was her boyfriend. The woman was taken to the Hill Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner.
Swindling
Police in Goose Creek were contacted on Feb. 27 regarding a swindling incident. The incident report states that a woman was contacted by man saying he was in Texas and a vehicle, with drugs inside, had been found registered in her name. The man instructed the woman, to make things right, she would have to get $5,000 in gift cards at the local Wal-Mart and give him the numbers on the cards. The complainant purchased the cards and gave the man the information. The incident report states that once the woman sent the cards she realized it was a scam and began tracking the receipts on the cards. Police said the cards were used in North Charleston, Goose Creek and Temple Texas. No arrests were made at the time of the report.
Discharging a firearm
On March 3, police in Goose Creek responded to Birch Hollow in reference to shot being fired. Police said witnesses report hearing five to six gunshots as well as a vehicle speeding away. Police said there was a video camera in front of a business near the incident but they were unable to access the footage at the time. The incident report states police discovered four 45-caliber shell casings and three 9mm-shell casings in the area.
Intimidation
On Feb. 27, police in Goose Creek responded to the Burger King regarding threats to an employee. The complainant told police that, after using the drive-thru, a customer came in and was very irate about her order being incorrect. The incident report stated the customer became confrontational and wanted to fight the clerk. Police said as the customer was walking out of the business she said she will be waiting on the clerk to walk out after work and she will be beaten up. The clerk told officers she wanted the incident documented just in case something happened and she wanted to press charges if the subject is found.