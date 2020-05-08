Community Calendar

Add your item to the calendar by calling 843-873-9424.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the following dates may have changed due to the current health concerns related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Please contact the organizer to confirm.
Crochet Class: 10:30 a.m. to noon., May 13 and every Wednesday. Saint Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive, Saint Stephen. Beginner to advanced. Bring your own supplies or projects. For more information, call 843-567-4862.
Knotty & Nice: 2-4 p.m., May 13 and every Wednesday. Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek. If you knot, crochet, embroider, or do any other needle craft, join us to share tips, tricks, and good conversation. Bring your own project. For more information, Call 843-572-1376.
Spring Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., May 13 and every Wednesday. Crowfield Golf Club, Goose Creek. Free event. No outside coolers, alcohol or pets. For more information, call 843-569-4242.
Family Friendly Crafting: 4-5 p.m., May 13 and every Wednesday. Hanahan Library,1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan. Join the Hanahan staff for a new craft every week. All ages welcome! For more information, call 843-553-0047.
Adult Craft Program: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 14 every Thursday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. Come join us for a new craft every week! For more information, call 843-695-1208.
Color Me Calm: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 14 and every Thursday. Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek. Coloring can be a great stress reliever so we invite you to leave your stress and worries at home and come color with us. All supplies and coloring sheets provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own. For more information, Call 843-572-1376.
Summer Stories & Songs: 10:30 a.m.-11 a.m., May 14 and every Thursday in May. Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan. Sad that Storytime is over for the season? Join us for stories and songs with summer themes! For more information, call 843-553-0047.
Computer 101: 11 a.m. to noon, May 13. Saint Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive, Saint Stephen. Do you need some help with computer technology? Reserve a time at the library and we will help you! For more information or to register, call 843-567-4862.
Mad Scientists Unite!: 4-5 p.m., May 14. Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek. Do you want to make something bubble, change color or explode? We do too! Come have some fun with chemistry, physics and other kids who did science. For more information, contact Andrea at 843-572-1376.
Bad Art Night: 5:30-7 p.m., May 15. Moncks Corner Library, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner.Come join us for a night of family fun! We will create the worst picture possible from left over art supplies. Families will compete against each other for prizes! For more information, call 843-719-4223.
Spring Concert Series: 6-9 p.m., May 15 & 29. Crowfield Golf Course, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek. In addition to great music, the free event features a variety of food vendors on site. Please no outside coolers, alcohol, or pets. For more information, call 843-569-4242.
Guest Storyteller: 11 a.m. to noon, May 16. Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan. Join Summerville resident Jennifer Loretta Dixon, author of “It’s Almost Morning,” for a special storytime in the children’s area of Hanahan Library. For more information, call 843-553-0047.
Homeschool Tools: 10:30 a.m. to noon, May 18. Moncks Corner Library, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner. Are you a homeschooling family who wants a fun learning session? Come out and participate in interesting and educational STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) activities with other homeschoolers. Registration of parent required. For more information, call 843-719-4223.
Story Time: 10:30-11 a.m., May 18 and every Monday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. Come listen to stories and dance with friends. Open for all children and incorporates multi-sensory activities. For more information, call 843-695-1208.
Family Hour: 11 a.m.to noon., May 18 every Monday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. Come and enjoy some time coloring with your little one. We’ll provide all coloring materials. For more information, call 843-695-1208.
Adult Coloring: 1-3 p.m., May 19 and every Tuesday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. Join a group of color enthusiasts for a relaxing couple of hours coloring and chatting. Grab your favorite coloring book and bring it with you or color with materials provided by the library. For more information, call 843- 695-1208.
Knitting for Beginners: 3:30-5 p.m., May 19 and every Tuesday. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. This is a class for individuals of all ages who want to learn how to knit. Seats are limited and participants must bring their own materials. It is suggested that participants bring size 8 knitting needles and size 4 yarn. For more information and seat availability please call, 843-695-1208.
Knittin’ in the Corner: 5-7 p.m., May 19 and every Tuesday. Moncks Corner Library, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner. Bring your current work-in-progress and meet others that share in the love of needle/hook work. For more information, call 843-719-4223.
Book Buddies: 4-5 p.m., May 21. Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road, Goose Creek. Bring your young, reluctant readers & their favorite stuffed animal to this fun coaching session with Ms. Karen. Young readers will gain confidence in their reading skills as they practice reading aloud in this non-judgemental atmosphere. No appointments necessary. Parents must remain in the library during this program. For more information, call 843-572-1376.
Summer Reading Program: online pre-registration, May 26. Program starts June 1. For all ages.Go to Berkeley County Library website, berkeleylibrarysc.org/summer-reading/ and create an account. Download a log sheet online to help track your reading and don’t forget to log in to your account, record your reading, and explore other ways to earn points and redeem for prizes. Play educational games, watch educational videos, and win prizes!
Lakefest2020: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 30. Santee Town Hall Complex, 194 Municipal Way, Santee.$5.00 per person. Free for children 12 & under. Family event with food, music, amusement rides, arts & crafts, beer & wine and more. For more information visit www.townofsantee-sc.org/lakefest2020.
Summer Camps: Goose Creek Recreation Department, 519A North Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek. There are many exciting summer camps that will be offered in 2020. Visit www.GooseCreekrecreation.com for a complete listing. Call 843-569-4242 for more information.
Social Squad: Goose Creek Recreation Department. 519A North Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek. For ages 15 and up. $20.00 for residents and $30.00 for non residents. Social Squad is a group for adults with cognitive and physical disabilities. The purpose of the group is to provide and encourage social interactions through activities such as game nights, bowling, field trips, swimming and much more. Contact Allison at acarter@cityofgoosecreek.com to learn more about joining the group.
Writer’s Nest: 10 a.m. to noon, every third Saturday of each month. Sangaree Library, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville. The Writer’s Nest is a safe haven for writers of all skill levels and disciplines to share work and practice their craft: fiction writers, bloggers, journalists, poets, songwriters, screenwriters, and any other persuasion you can imagine. Stop by and let the facilitators help open your imagination and get your creative juices flowing. For more information, call (843)695-1208.
South Carolina Aquarium: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Virtual visits and nature challenges through our award-winning education team on Facebook Live @scaquarium. Become a digital explorer and discover all of the complex habitats South Carolina has to offer, and the fascination animals that call it home, guided by an educator trained in STEM-based learning. Interact with us as we move through the Aquarium and participate in outdoor activities to keep you and your kids engaged and involved.
South Carolina State Parks: Parks are open on a limited basis. Group facilities like picnic shelters and community buildings, will remain closed for the time being. Each state park plans to lower its carrying capacity, allowing a limited number of visitors at once. Levels vary by park. When a park reaches its threshold, the gates will be closed until the number of visitors decreases. Please continue to stay tuned and follow us on social media. For more information contact the call center at 1-866-345-7275, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00am-5:00pm or visit www.southcarolinaparks.com
Berkeley County Digital Library: Hoopla Digital is now available! Instantly borrow free digital movies, music, and audiobooks 24/7with your Berkeley County Library card and a valid email address. Customers may borrow 5 items per month. Videos are available for 3 days; music available for 7 days; audiobooks, ebooks, and comics are available for 21 days and all are automatically returned at the end of each loan period. All electronic resources are available through the website, berkeleylibrarysc.org
City of Goose Creek Recreation Department: Facilities area closed until May 15. All Spring sports have been cancelled. Recreation facilities, athletic fields, parks, playgrounds, outdoor basketball courts and swimming pools remain closed. Our outdoor tennis courts are open. Our walking trail, including the trail behind City Hall, is also open. If you have any questions, please contact the Recreation Center at 843-569-4242.
Golfing in Goose Creek: Crowfield Golf Club, 300 Hamlet Circle, Goose Creek is open for play for residents of Goose Creek as well as all of our existing golf club members only and includes access to the driving range. The bar and grill will serve take-out only, and there will be no congregating in the clubhouse, pro shop, or patio area. All golf carts will be sanitized and disinfected between rounds. Visit www.crowfieldgolf.com for more information. Please call the Golf Shop at 843-764-4618, option 1 to book a time.
A presentation on identity theft and scams will take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Goose Creek Library. Join Cedric Wright with the SC Department of Consumer Affairs to learn how to recognize scams and protect yourself. Question and answer opportunity after the presentation. Call 843-572-1376 to register.An American Red Cross Blood Drive will take place 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan 31 at the Goose Creek Community Center. Contact Kelly Lovette at 843-797-6220 ext. 1113 for more informaton.Even though winter is upon us, many creatures of the swamp love this time of year. An educator on staff at Old Santee Canal Park will inform you all about the plants and animals you come across. You will explore the remnants of the first canal ever built in America and learn some park history. Canoes, life jackets, and paddles will be provided and a short instructional period for beginners will be done in the classroom. So bring the whole family out for a morning filled with excitement and the perfect blend of history and nature. The paddle is planned for 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 30. The cost is $10 per person. Call Adam Bedard at 843-899-5200 for more information.LEGO Mania is a program that allows families to imagine, create and build with LEGO blocks provided by the library. This family friendly program is designed for children ages 7-11. Visit the Moncks Courner Library 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 1. Call 843-719-4223 for more information.A steel pan instrument presentation will take place at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Goose Creek Library. The demonstration from Steel Empire will include a performance, a history, an interactive lesson, and a question-and-answer session. All are welcome to this free event. Call 843-572-1376 for more information.The Berkeley County School District’s Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the Boardroom of the Berkeley County Board of Education Building. All meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. (executive session) with the regular session open to the public scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.The Moncks Corner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at Town Hall. The Town Council meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at Town Hall, 118 Carolina Ave. Any changes in meeting schedules are advertised in advance. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.Berkeley County Library System invites children to visit and to listen and dance to their favorite stories with multi-sensory activities at Storytime@Your Library. Moncks Corner Library: 10:30-11 a.m. on Thursdays.The Lord’s Ladle Café in the Goose Creek United Methodist Church fellowship building located at 142 Redbank Road is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. On Mondays, a hot breakfast is served from 7-9 a.m. For more information, call 843-553-6842, or go to goosecreekumc@comcast.net.Project Linus provides handmade blankets to children who are seriously ill or going through a physical or emotional challenge. Call Marty Ireland at 843-749-9328 or martyi04@homesc.com. See www.projectlinus. org.United States Submarine Veterans-Charleston Base meets on the second Thursday of each month except December at the FRA Branch 269, 99 Wisteria Road in Goose Creek. Social Hour starts at 6 p.m. and meeting starts at 7 p.m. This is the second largest USSVI Base. All Brothers of the Dolphin are welcome. Contact Rick Wise at 843-276-0899 or newsletter@ussvib.org for information.Reluctant readers are invited to read to Clayton the Therapy dog 3:30-4:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road in Goose Creek. Call 843-572-1376 for more information.TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter SC0104 meets at 9 a.m. every Thursday for weigh-in with the meeting beginning at 9:45 a.m. at the Goose Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 907 Redbank Road, Goose Creek. Call Theresa at 843-737-3289. In Moncks Corner, the group meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Trident Emergency Physicians conference room.The Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District board meets 11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Old Santee Canal Park. Meetings are open to any interested persons. To confirm meeting place, call 843-719-4146.Small Town Restoration Inc. will meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive in St. Stephen. For more information, contact Wes Pratt, president at 843-327-3354.Berkeleybees, a group for anyone interested in beekeeping, meets 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month — at the First Presbyterian Church. All ages and experience levels welcome. Call the Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District for more information at 843-719-4146.Meetings are 6-8 p.m on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Trident Hospital in Cafe B.This meeting is for anyone who is a caregiver, has Alzheimer’s or dementia or wants information. The sponsor of this event is Agape Senior. For information, call 843-553-7122.A free exercise class for seniors takes place 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays in the gym of First Baptist Church, 112 E. Main St. in Moncks Corner. Join the fun and reap the benefits of exercising to the oldies. Call 843-499-2503.The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Advisory Board meets every six weeks at the sheriff’s office, 223 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner.Relax with an adult coloring class at the Sangaree Library, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays. Free; supplies furnished. For more information, contact Dan Beaumont at 843-636-2106.The BSB Safe Haven support group meets 6-8 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday at the Berkeley Electric Cooperative community room, 551 Rembert C. Dennis Blvd., Moncks Corner.The Moncks Corner Fire Department offers CPR classes every Saturday at the Fire Department on Carolina Avenue. The classes are FREE, but the certification card is $6. Contact the Fire Department for more information at 843-719-7990.Berkeley County Council has its regular and committee meetings 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of the month at the administration building, Moncks Corner.The PTSD support group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at the Fellowship of Oakbrook, 1400 Trolley Road, Summerville. The military PTSD support group for veterans, families and friends will provide free anonymous assistance that includes understanding, support, guidance and coping skills for those affected by PTSD resulting from combat or traumatic military experiences. This is not a therapy group, it is a self-help support group. Call 843-637-6463 or 843-509-0535.Regular monthly meeting of Moncks Corner Town Council will be on the third Tuesday of the month after the Finance Committee meeting at 6 p.m.Moncks Corner Crime Watch meetings begin at 6:30 p.m., 118 Carolina Ave. (Town Hall) on the fourth Thursday of each month.The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers free support groups for individuals in recovery and family members of people with mental illness. Meetings are the first Tuesday of every month 6-7:30 p.m. at Moncks Corner Baptist Church at 500 E. Main St.; and the third Monday of every month 6-7:30 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church at 118 W. Third South St., Summerville. Call John Tharp at 843-709-8520.Quilt ‘N’ Friends is a group that meets on the fourth Thursday of each month to discuss quilting, show recent projects, and work on projects for Newborns in Need and other local charities. The group meets at the Stallsville Methodist Church Fellowship building on Stallsville Road between Trolley and Bacons Bridge behind the church. Contact Marina at 843-871-9890.Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. each Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, in Room 6 of the All Ministries Building. For more information, call 843-577-9499 or visit www.oa.org.The Goose Creek Rotary Club meets at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at Gilligans in Goose Creek. Community minded individuals are invited to come and listen to weekly speakers and join the club. The local club is relatively small but very active with its 15-18 members. For more information, go to www.goosecreekrotary.com. FiA-Females in Action
Goose Creek women are meeting to workout at 5 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; 6 a.m. on Tuesdays; and 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays. This free peer-led, non-profit group welcomes women of any age or fitness level. For more information, send email to FiAGooseCreek@gmail.com.
USMC detachment meets
The Lowcountry Detachment of the Marine Corps is seeking Marines that have served honorably for not less than 90 days and earned the Eagle, Globe and Anchor, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Navy Chaplains. The Detachment meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Fleet Reserve Association, 99 Wisteria Road in Goose Creek.