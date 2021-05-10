Overcoming COVID-19 panel scheduled in Moncks Corner

On May 15 from 10-11:30 a.m., the National Pan Hellenic Council of Moncks Corner, will present a panel of distinguished and informed presenters, to provide attendees a special Virtual Facebook Live Session, with information in areas critical to COVID19 Recovery.
Discussion topics will cover Financial, Mental, Spiritual, Emotional and Educational Recovery. These are all topics or areas of concern to many as COVID-19 has impacted our day-to-day lives for more than fourteen plus months.
The panel discussion/sharing session will be moderated by Leah Uko of ABC News 4 (WCIV) Charleston, and will consists of the following panelists: Reverend Aaron Brown, Pastor Unity Missionary Baptist Church; Rosalyn L. Glenn, President/CEO, Destiny Wealth Advisors and Consulting, LLC; Deon D. Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer of Administrative Services, Berkeley County School District; Tonya McKenzie, Nurse Practitioner, Coastal Carolina University; Dr. Makelia Mitchell, Founder and CEO, “The Overcomers Tribe,” and Reverend Jarrett Washington, Senior Pastor, Hopewell AME Church.
The session is designed to provide general information on the vaccine(s), assist in clarifying myths, and to provide hope, guidance, and direction, as communities, counties, states, and our nation, in general, begin the transition to what could possibly be for all of us,” a new normal.”
Attendees will be provided opportunities to ask questions during the segment.
Ms. Krystal Yeadon is President of the National PanHellenic Council of Moncks Corner, and Darlene Broughton is Chair of the “Overcoming COVID,” Reclaiming My Finances, Mind, Body, and Soul Virtual Town Hall Community event, which will be available on Facebook Live: @MoncksCornerNPHC, beginning at 10 a.m. May 15.
Committee Members are Stanley Weldon, Deltreicia Zanders-Brown, Avery Mazyck, Courtney Bradley, Ed. Matiella, George McCoy, Janell Jacobs, Kearsen Etheridge, Marcus Clark, Shawkita Taylor, Sherry Howard and Dr. Yvonne Jefferson-Barnes.
A note of thanks to teachers
We take this opportunity to say thank you to our many educators for the work they do daily in support of our children and their families. Teaching is a worthy calling, and the past two school terms have surely been challenging to many who answered that call. We have seen many videos, etc., over these months, of how teachers have successfully weathered the COVID-19 instructional Storms.
However, the thing about teaching is that one hardly ever goes into the field to become noticed or wealthy (although I am certain every teacher would be pleased to receive either or both). Choosing teaching, or the field of education in general, is really a calling of the heart. Teachers teach, because they have an opportunity to touch the future, though every child they reach.
I happen to have a bit of knowledge in that area, so I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you to every one of them. Happy Teacher Appreciation Month.
Items of interest
