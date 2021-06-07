Barnes column: Jefferson among SC leaders recognized in annual awards program

The South Carolina African American Heritage Commission annually presents achievement awards to individuals they consider influencers for lifetime leadership or significant contributions. The SC African American Heritage Commission makes these awards with support from the WeGOJA Foundation. The WeGOJA support the efforts of the South Carolina African American Heritage Commission, which are to identify and promote the preservation of historic sites, structures, buildings and culture of the African American experience in South Carolina, and to assist and enhance the efforts of the South Carolina Department of Archives and History.
Berkeley County’s Representative Joseph H. Jefferson Jr. has been names Legislator of the Year. The award recognizes a legislator who has endorsed the preservation of African American history and culture and/or solicited funding in 2020 through the state legislature for causes, groups or organizations that support the preservation of African American history and culture in South Carolina.
The South Carolina African American Heritage Commission was established through a joint resolution passed by the South Carolina General Assembly on May 14, 1993. Since its inception, the Commission has enhanced the efforts of the South Carolina Department of Archives and History to document and educate the public about the black experience in South Carolina through cultural programs, curriculum development, teacher training workshops, the publication of books and online resources, and the preservation of historic spaces.
Woman’s Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention
The 133rd annual session of The Woman’s Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina, with Mrs. Hilda D. Gadsden, president, will take place June 14-18 in Spartanburg. The Convention will be held at the Spartanburg Marriott Hotel, 299 North Church St. Contact the hotel at 864-596-1211 or 1-800-228-9290 for reservation.
Convention highlights: Monday morning, June 14, check-in of Delegates will begin. Vendors may begin setting up at 3 p.m. The Convention’s Welcome Worship Service will begin at 7 p.m., and worshipers are asked to wear blue. A Presidential reception will occur following the closing of the worship service. On June 15, services will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. An evening session of the Executive Board will convene from 3 to 5 p.m. A Unity worship service will be conducted at 7 p.m. On June 16, beginning at 9 a.m., the Young Women’s 68th Auxiliary Annual Session will begin. The colors for that event are white with lavender accessories. Following a lunch break and concluding at 2 p.m., the convention will reconvene at 7 p.m. for a Spiritual Life Worship Service. On June 17, the Senior Women’s Program will be conducted from 8 to 9:30 a.m., followed by the President’s hour. Attendees are asked to wear white with red corsages. The Annual Conference Banquet will be conducted at 7 p.m. on that evening with black and white as recommended colors to be worn by attendees. On June 18, the Youth Unity Worship Service will be conducted at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 445 S. Church St., Spartanburg. Reverend Dr. Benjamin D. Snoddy is Host Pastor. Check-out of Delegates from the hotel is to occur at 7:30 a.m. with travel to Mr. Moriah for Leadership training from 8 to 9:30 a.m. The convention will conclude with a business session and closing worship service at Mt. Moriah.
Late conference registrants may check the Woman’s Baptist Educational and Missionary Conference Website at wbemcsc.org for a list of overflow hotels.
Sympathy
We send our deepest sympathy to the family of Mr. Clarence Wallace of St. Stephen and Ms. Geneva Lloyd of Pineville. Their sudden and unexpected transitions caught many of by surprise and the void of their passing has been deeply felt.
Items of interest
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Drive, Pineville, SC 29468 or email ybarnes@homesc.com.