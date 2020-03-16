Order surge spurs hiring boom at Amazon; Disney closes all hotels in Florida;

Amazon hiring 100K to keep up
NEW YORK — Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.
The online retailer said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees. That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour. Employees in the United Kingdom and other European countries will get a similar raise.
Amazon said this weekend that a surge of orders is putting its operations under pressure. It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages. It also said it was sold out of many household cleaning supplies and is working to get more in stock.
The Seattle-based company said the job openings are for a mix of full-time and part-time positions and include delivery drivers and warehouse workers, who pack and ship orders to shoppers.
Amazon is already the second-largest U.S.-based employer behind Walmart, with nearly 800,000 workers worldwide.
Disney, Universal to close venues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's two largest theme parks — Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando — announced on Monday that they would shutter hotels and other entertainment venues because of growing concern over the new strain of coronavirus.
Universal Orlando Resort said in a statement Monday that it would close its popular CityWalk, filled with restaurants, shops and movie theaters, at midnight, and close all hotels on Friday at 5 p.m. It said the closures would extend through the end of the month.
Earlier in the day, Walt Disney World announced in a tweet that its hotels and the Disney Springs entertainment district also would close at 5 p.m. Friday to give guests time to arrange other accommodations.
The company said all Disney stores nationwide would close on Tuesday, including in Disney Springs in Orlando and Downtown Disney in Anaheim, Calif. To help contain the spread of the disease, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld and Busch Gardens closed on Sunday night for at least two weeks.
US airlines seek billions in aid
DALLAS — U.S. airlines are asking the federal government for grants, loans and tax relief that could easily top $50 billion to help them recover from a sharp downturn in travel due to the new coronavirus.
Airlines for America, the trade group representing the carriers, disclosed its request for financial help on Monday, just as more airlines around the world were announcing ever-deeper cuts in service and, in some cases, layoffs.
President Donald Trump pledged to help the airlines, although he did not say what the assistance might look like.
The trade group is asking for $29 billion in federal grants, with $25 billion for passenger airlines and $4 billion for cargo carriers. The airlines are also seeking up to $29 billion in zero-interest loans or loan guarantees, and they want federal excise taxes on fuel, cargo and airline tickets to be suspended through the end of next year and possibly longer.
That package would easily surpass the $5 billion in grants and up to $10 billion in loan guarantees that Congress approved after the terror attacks of September 2001.
AMC moviegoers face new limits
NEW YORK — AMC Theaters, the largest movie chain in North America, will limit attendance at all screenings to 50 people to adhere to the CDC's latest social distancing guidelines.
Cinemas in New York City and Los Angeles on Sunday were order closed by the city's respective mayors. Many art house theaters nationwide have also shuttered.
But the largest chains in North America — AMC, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark — have tried to keep their doors open. Over the weekend, the chains began to limit theater capacity to 50 percent. They have pledged to thoroughly clean theaters in between showings.
AMC said in any theaters smaller than 100 seats, it wouldn't fill them more than half. Regal and Cinemark didn't immediately respond to messages Monday.
Buffett's daughter exposed to virus
OMAHA, Neb. — The daughter of billionaire investor Warren Buffett has been exposed to the new coronavirus and has isolated herself at her Omaha home for two weeks.
Susie Buffett told the Omaha World-Herald on Sunday she felt fine and doesn't think she's contracted COVID-19, which is caused by the virus that originated in China.
"I am not the least bit worried," Buffett said. "I think the more we talk about it, the better it is. I hope it brings down the fear when you start to know people (who have been exposed). It makes it more real, but it also puts a face on it."
She also said she hasn't been around her father since her exposure last week. On Friday the 89-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman told shareholders that they won't be allowed to physically attend the company's May 2 annual meeting in Omaha because of the virus threat.
PG&E bankruptcy deal is OK'd
BERKELEY, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric on Monday won court approval to raise $23 billion to help pay its bills over destructive California wildfires after Gov. Gavin Newsom dropped his opposition to a financing package designed to help the nation's largest utility get out of bankruptcy.
The milestone reached during an unusual court hearing held by phone moves PG&E closer to its goal of emerging from one of the most complex bankruptcy cases in U.S. history by June 30.
Newsom has said he fears P&E is taking on too much debt to be able to afford an estimated $40 billion in equipment upgrades needed to reduce the chances of its electricity grid igniting destructive wildfires in the future.
The utility's outdated system triggered a series of catastrophic wildfires in 2017 and 2018 that killed so many people and burned so many homes and businesses that the company had to file for bankruptcy early last year.
But the recent volatility in the financial markets caused by the pandemic apparently softened Newsom's stance after PG&E lined up commitments from investors promising to buy up to $12 billion in company stock.
Chinese firm scuttles paper mill plan
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Chinese company has abandoned its plan to build a massive paper mill in southwestern Arkansas that had already been delayed by trade tensions.
Sun Paper told Gov. Asa Hutchinson and economic development officials in a letter dated Sunday that it would not move forward with its plan to build a mill in Arkadelphia, about 60 miles southwest of Little Rock. The company cited "continued political friction and economic instability," and the coronavirus outbreak as reasons for walking away from the project.
"With the likelihood of the project uncertain, it is also fair to allow the state of Arkansas to use its resources for other ventures that have less uncertainty in the medium term," Andrzej Bednarski, the company's international project director, said in a letter. "At this moment, the collective uncertainties make it a better choice for both of us to abandon the project."
The announcement comes after Arkadelphia officials announced that the community was marketing the 1,000-acre site planned for the mill to other potential projects. The $1.8 billion mill was announced in 2016 but has faced uncertainty since then because of trade tensions.
France fines Apple over prices
PARIS (AP) — French regulators fined Apple $1.2 billion Monday for striking deals to keep prices high, in the biggest-ever such sanction by France's Competition Authority.
The agency said Apple and top re-sellers agreed to align prices with Apple's own pricing for its iPads and some other products. The deals did not concern iPhones.
Apple did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Two "premium" French Apple re-sellers, Tech Data and Ingram Micro, were also fined a total of $155 million. The competition authority said Apple and the re-sellers agreed not to compete.