Optimism about vaccines can't keep Wall St. from shedding gains; Lowe's gets boost from home projects

Stocks give up early gains, end lower
NEW YORK — A late-afternoon slide on Wall Street dragged stocks broadly lower Wednesday, wiping out early gains and adding to losses from a day earlier as investors worry about the economic fallout from surging coronavirus cases in the U.S.
The S&P 500, which fell 1.2 percent, had been up 0.3 percent in the early going after Pfizer and BioNTech reported updated data suggesting their potential COVID-19 vaccine may be 95 percent effective. The companies said they plan to ask U.S. regulators within days to allow emergency use of the vaccine.
The news, which followed encouraging data Monday about a vaccine being developed by Moderna, initially gave investors cause for optimism that the virus-ravaged economy could begin to heal next year. But such optimism is being tempered by a spike in coronavirus cases and worries that it will lead to widespread restrictions on businesses once more.
Companies that would benefit most from a healing, reopening economy, such as airlines and banks, helped push the market early Wednesday, though most of gains vanished by the end of the trading session. Technology, health care and communication services stocks accounted for much of the decline.
"This is a market that is fluctuating as it makes a determination about the effect that the COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns have on the reopening of the U.S. economy, versus the positive news that stems from potential vaccinations beginning in 2021," said Quincy Krosby of Prudential Financial. "It's sort of a tug-of-war."
DIY projects drive sale surge at Lowe's
NEW YORK — Lowe's sales surged in the third quarter more people took on projects at home during the epidemic.
Revenue increased to $22.3 billion from $17.4 billion a year ago. That beat the $21.08 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.
Online revenue soared 106 percent, while sales at stores open at least a year climbed 30.1 percent.
Lowe's earned $692 million, or 91 cents per share, for the period ended Oct. 30. That included a $1.1 billion pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt related to its third-quarter $3 billion cash tender offer. A year earlier the North Carolina-based company earned $1 billion, or $1.36 per share. Removing the charge, earnings were $1.98 per share, which was a penny better than Wall Street's expectations.
The company said that in the final quarter of the year it expects per-share earnings of between $1.10 and $1.20. With Wall Street already projecting earnings of $1.16 per share, Lowe's expectations for the fourth quarter leave a lot of room on the downside.
Apple to cut fees for its app store
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Apple will cut its app store commissions in half for most developers beginning next year amid an intensifying debate about whether the iPhone maker has been using the fees to unfairly fatten its profits and stifle rivals competing against its own music, video, and other subscription services.
The concession announced Wednesday will lower commissions for in-app subscriptions and other purchases from the 30 percent rate that has been in place since 2008 to 15 percent, effective Jan. 1. The change will only apply to developers with app store revenue up to $1 million annually — a threshold that excludes the makers of some of the most popular downloads on Apple devices.
That group includes two of the company's fiercest critics, music streaming service Spotify, and Epic, the maker of the popular Fortnite video game. Both those companies have helped spur increasing scrutiny of Apple's app store practices.
The app store commissions feed Apple's services division, which saw its revenue climb 16 percent to nearly $54 billion during the company's last fiscal year ending in September. Only iPhone sales generate more revenue for Apple than services.
But the lower commission probably won't leave much of a dent in Apple's revenue. That's because the small developers in line to qualify for the cut only contribute about 5 percent of app store sales, based on SensorTower's estimates.
Separately, Apple will pay $113 million to settle the latest case alleging the the trend-setting company duped consumers by deliberately slowing down older iPhones to help extend the life of their batteries. The payment announced in Arizona resolves a case brought by more than 30 states, including South Carolina, for Apple acknowledged a software update released in 2017 bogged down the performance of older iPhones.
Target gains steam heading into holidays
NEW YORK — Target is the latest big box U.S. retailer to show that it's prospering during the pandemic.
The company reported Wednesday that its online sales surged 155 percent in the three months that ended Oct. 31. Sales at its stores opened for a least a year rose 10 percent. Customer traffic rose 4.5 percent and average dollars spent rose nearly 16 percent.
Total sales rose 21.3 percent to $22.34 billion, while net income jumped 41 percent to $1.01 billion.
Target joined Walmart and Home Depot in reporting strong third quarter sales.
Rising sales not only bode well for the holiday shopping season ahead for Target, it revealed again the widening gap between big box stores and more traditional retail and department stores in the pandemic. Business is booming at Target and Walmart because they sell groceries, auto supplies clothing and thousands of other goods all under one roof. That means shoppers can reduce their exposure by cutting back on trips to multiple stores.
Home construction climbs 4.9% in Oct.
CHARLOTTE — Home construction rose 4.9% in October as home building remains as one of the bright spots of the economy.
The increase pushed home construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million homes and apartments and followed a more modest gain of 1.9% in September.
Building permits, a good barometer of future activity, remained at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.55 million annualized units, effectively unchanged from September. The figure remains up 2.8% from a year earlier, showing how strong the housing market was over the summer despite the pandemic.
Several reports over the last two months have shown the housing market cooling off after a tremendous summer, but that is not surprising. The fall and winter are typically slow times for home buying and home construction, mostly due to the weather.
Norwegian Air files plans to restructure
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle said Wednesday it is seeking restructuring and bankruptcy protection in Ireland, where its fleet is held, saying the decision was "in the interest of its stakeholders."
"Norwegian will continue to operate its route network and both its bonds and shares will trade as normal on the Oslo Stock Exchange," the carrier said.
Like other airlines, its fleet is now mostly grounded as the pandemic has caused a near-total halt to global travel.
It said that its top priorities remain "safeguarding as many jobs as possible, while rightsizing its asset base." It did not provide further detail but said the process under Irish law may last for up to five months.
Earlier this month, the Oslo-based company said it was facing a "very uncertain" future after the Norwegian government turned down its request for additional financial support. The government said that the airline had been struggling financially even before the pandemic and that aid should be targeted first at healthy businesses.
After that, Norwegian announced it had to lay off another 1,600 staff and ground 15 of the 21 planes it had been flying with.
Auto sales slump again in Europe
MILAN — After a one-month reprieve, passenger car sales in Europe slumped again in October amid new restrictions in many countries aimed at containing a resurgence of the coronavirus, the European carmakers' association reported Wednesday.
The European industry registered 953,616 new cars last month, a decrease of 7.8 percent, and a reversal of fortunes after September marked the first increase of the year, ACEA said. Demand dropped by 21 percent in Spain, 9.5 percent in France and 3.6 percent in Germany. It was flat in Italy. Only Ireland and Romania in the EU posted gains, at 5.4 percent and 17.6 percent respectively.
ACEA called the pandemic's shrinkage of the car market "unprecedented,'' with the year-to-date sales down nearly 27 percent, at some 8 million passenger cars, or 2.9 million units fewer than 2019. That outstrips losses in the 2009 financial crisis, which took six years to recover from even with government incentives.