The new #1 coronavirus job: Protecting ourselves from the careless | Opinion newsletter

Happy Monday evening, everybody.
Columbia’s The State newspaper stripped a picture across its front page Wednesday of 20-somethings packed in line, waiting to get inside the outdoor seating area of a restaurant in the Five Points bar district. There were no masks to be seen, and the picture made scenes from the Lowcountry’s busiest beaches look like models of socially distanced restraint.
It was a stark reminder that there are two kinds of people in the COVID-19 world: Those of us who care about other human beings, and those who can't be bothered with worrying about how their actions could endanger others.
If we all fell into that first category, it would be completely safe to reopen everything. But of course we don’t, which means the challenge for those of us in the first category is to stay away from those in the second category.
In our personal lives, we can manage that: We can order takeout as our favorite restaurants reopen but hold off on in-person dining, since the people in the second paragraph will be flooding back in first. We can stay away from stores that are too crowded, or places where most people aren’t masked.
The workforce is different, especially with the state ready to start stripping unemployment benefits from people who refuse to return to workplaces that can’t be 100% safe until we have a vaccine. So that's a topic we're focusing on now.
Three things we're talking about this week
1. Here's a big silver lining, if we don't squander it
The last time I was in Charleston was March 16 — the first day the schools were closed, and two days before the restaurants closed. The most striking thing about the visit was the drive back to Columbia, particularly the part from the I-26 terminus out past College Park Road.
I won’t say the interstate was deserted, but the traffic was lighter than I’ve ever experienced. And I remember thinking: Well, there’s one upside of the pandemic.
Little did most of us realize then how long and steep the downside would be. But at the risk of sounding opportunistic (and clichéd), that very depth is what makes it essential that we make lemonade out of lemons. And the roads are a perfect place to start.
There was already an effort to convince local employers to shift their hours, try compressed work weeks, incentivize carpooling and allow more employees to telecommute. But that was before so many businesses realized this was doable. Now, as we explained in our Sunday editorial, many know it is: A quarter of businesses in a S.C. Chamber of Commerce survey said they've migrated to online-only.
Editorial: Once it’s safe to go back to normal, let’s not go all the way back
2. Call this one a lesson learned, if we learn from it
Speaking of the corona-bonus: Have you heard what’s happened in Berkeley County’s jail?
Last year, the jail rated for 291 inmates was holding nearly 500 some days. Now the population is down to 265. Obviously, this isn’t an entirely replicable improvement: Crime is down because there’s less opportunity for crimes of opportunity — just like traffic congestion (and traffic fatalities) is down because there’s less … traffic.
But the jail population is also down because police and solicitors are more willing to support letting suspects out on bond rather than pushing to keep them in jail before trial. And there's more interest in alternative sentences.
We’ll have to watch to see whether we have problems as a result, but if we don’t, that’s a good argument for holding fewer people in jail before trial. Which is the best way to reduce the huge cost of building and staffing jails. The next best way, for jails and prisons, is to hold them for less time after trial.
3. Pick your favorite headline
The key to a good online headline, we're told by those who are supposed to know, is the curiosity gap: You give an idea of what the piece is about but leave out a key element, so people will want to click on the article to satisfy their curiosity.
I try to convince myself that my struggle to write good headlines is not an indication that my columns and editorials are unfocused; after all, traditional editorial headlines — Legislature should allow absentee voting — are poster children for what not to do. Still, I always feel immeasurably better about what I've written when I come up with a good headline.
So I feel great on those rare occasions when I come up with two good headlines, right? Well, no. It means I have to pick — which one to abandon.
I had one of those rare occasions when I was finishing my Sunday column, so I thought I'd let y'all pick which headline you'd be more likely to click on:
- Scoppe: For SC government, it was the best of times for the worst of times
- Scoppe: As luck would have it, SC government was in good shape for a recession
Let me know which you're more likely to read, and I'll change it if y'all prefer the one I didn't use.
You can click on either headline to find out which one I settled on for online (I used the other one in print), and to read the column, which, as you might have guessed, explains how a lucky break made this the best of times for state government to be plunged into a recession.