Pharmacist Daniel Bundrick of Surfside Beach is the winner of the Golden Pen for his Nov. 29 letter about how medical marijuana could help people manage pain.
Bundrick was responding to a letter by a psychiatrist who opposed a medical marijuana bill in part because other drugs were already approved for treating pain.
“In light of our devastating experience with opioids, which are approved by the FDA, these horrific stories of addiction and death are more than enough for us to look for better alternatives,” Mr. Bundrick countered.
He cited a 2017 report that found conclusive evidence that medical marijuana can help people manage chronic pain.
“The FDA’s approval of a drug is little consolation to those whose lives have been shattered because of opiates,” he wrote. “By contrast, we see fewer deaths and less dependence on harmful drugs when medical cannabis is available as an option.”
Mr. Bundrick’s own pharmacy provides non-psychoactive cannibidiol-based products because of “the positive effect these products have on our customers.”
A well-regulated medical marijuana program would be more helpful, he wrote, adding that many doctors and millions of patients want “a better and more natural” alternative to pharmaceutical pills.
“It’s time for South Carolina to adopt a program like so many other states before it and give patients that safer alternative.”
The Golden Pen is awarded monthly, and winners are invited to an annual luncheon with the editorial staff.