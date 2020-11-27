Staying safe letter wins October Golden Pen

Sometimes a short conversation can convey a deeper meaning than a lecture when it comes to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Will Felts, the winner of the October Golden Pen award, wrote in his Oct. 4 letter about a conversation he had with his granddaughter, who was moving here to attend the College of Charleston.

Using boats in the Ashley River harbor as a metaphor for going in a safe direction, he described their conversation in the car on their way to visit the campus.

“See how they’re all pointed toward the harbor?”

“Is that important?” she asked.

“It doesn’t hurt to know which way the current is running.”

“So you can ‘go with the flow’?” she asked.

“Depends,” I said.

“On what?”

“On whether the flow is taking you in a safe direction.”

As they watched college students overflowing the sidewalk, some without masks, his granddaughter wanted to change the subject. “Let’s talk about living on campus.”

He replied, “We are.”

