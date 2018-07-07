The residents south of Broad Street would like to thank the city’s sanitation department for installing numerous trash cans on street corners.
We noticed the first round of containers filled up quickly due to an increasing number of tourists, and the city quickly increased the number of containers. One suggestion is to use lids that reduce the amount of rain water that gets in. While some old containers have covers, they are concave and funnel water into the barrel. We suggest making the covers convex or having a lid that lifts.
Since each of these containers comes with a sign warning of a $1,000 fine for dog owners who don’t clean up after their dogs, we wonder who gets dinged for all that horse dung that seems to be around for too long.
Thomas E. Nugent
Tradd Street
Charleston