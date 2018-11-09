Economics teacher Emily Smith of North Charleston, who wrote about the lack of funding for basic classroom supplies and its effects on teachers, is the winner of September’s Golden Pen award for her letter headlined, “Guns for school vs. paper and ink.”
“As a teacher, I see firsthand how resources are and are not allocated to our schools, students and employees,” she wrote, adding that economic principles tell us we satisfy our needs and wants based on our goals.
“From an economic perspective, education and a well-supplied school is simply not a priority,” she wrote.
“On the surface, it looks like our local, state and federal governments are receiving hundreds of hours of free labor by teachers and thousands of dollars of free supplies for their students. However, the opportunity cost of allocating our resources elsewhere is quite high: These long hours, overflowing classrooms and low pay have driven 22 percent of South Carolina first-year teachers to leave teaching.”
For example, Ms. Smith said she had just spent $90 of her own money on ink for a printer and had spent about $400 on other classroom supplies.
“The opportunity cost for students? That is much easier to see: classrooms that routinely hold 30-plus students, buildings that are outdated and uncomfortable, a persistent shortage of textbooks and revolving door of teachers and substitutes.”
She concluded by asking whether Education Secretary Betsy DeVos should “even be considering buying guns for school employees if there isn’t even money to pay for ink and paper?”
