Restaurant wages letter wins April Golden Pen

As COVID-19 infection rates dropped this spring and more people returned to local restaurants, a major restaurant staffing shortage caused tempers to flare.

Mix traditional low wages and long hours for workers in all parts of the food and beverage industry with some patrons who refused to wear masks or practice social distancing, and an already frustrating situation boiled over.

Pat Haley, who wrote on April 14 about the conditions her son and others have experienced while working in local restaurants, is our April Golden Pen winner.

While some blamed generous federal unemployment benefits and government relief checks for the lack of workers, Ms. Haley asked readers to walk a mile in the shoes of restaurant workers.

She noted that her son, who is a cook, works long hours in hot, cramped conditions making $16 an hour and no tips. And while he is relatively well-paid for the trade and has health insurance, he just makes a living.

“During the pandemic, his place of work had problems retaining staff, especially servers, some of whom contracted the virus and others who were worried by the disregard of some patrons who did not wear masks or follow social distancing rules,” she wrote.

Ms. Haley added that while her son has only himself to support, he cannot think of settling down, taking a vacation or even making car repairs.

“It is time to stop throwing stones at people who work very hard for minimal returns and ask why wages and conditions are so poor that unemployment seems preferable.”

The Golden Pen is awarded monthly. Winners also are invited to an annual luncheon with the newspaper’s editorial staff.