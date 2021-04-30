Response to outrage wins March Golden Pen

The whimsical, classic children’s books by Dr. Seuss always struck us as an unlikely source of national uproar, but one echoed across the country earlier this year when the late author’s foundation pulled a few titles from publication.

Many took offense, but the context of the decision — and other controversies — actually matters quite a bit.

And the winner of the March Golden Pen award, Elaine Tanay of Summerville, successfully pointed that out.

Ms. Tanay’s March 27 letter countered many of the questions posed in a letter published several days before.

“This is not a crisis worthy of repeated outrage,” she wrote.

She began by addressing the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to remove six of its books from publication because of what it said was racist and insensitive imagery.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

“Write to the publisher if you are so aggrieved,” Ms. Tanay wrote. “Businesses have the right to sell what they would like to without government interference.”

On the complaint in that earlier letter about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, she replied that no one is forcefully jabbing a needle into people’s arms. “It’s optional, just as the flu shot is.”

She also reiterated the importance of getting a vaccination by citing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who said containing COVID-19 is the only means to economic recovery.

Finally, Ms. Tanay answered the letter writer’s question about who “they” are telling people to love everyone. Her reply: Jesus and the Bible.

The Golden Pen is awarded monthly. Winners also are invited to an annual luncheon with the newspaper’s editorial staff.