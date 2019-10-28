Brian Kizer of Reevesville is the winner of The Post and Courier’s latest Golden Pen for his Sept. 20 letter to the editor about the lessons learned from Hurricane Hugo three decades ago and how disasters can pull people together.
Writing in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Mr. Kizer said it was a good time to reflect on why hurricane preparation is “made into a big deal.”
He recounted how the monster hurricane roared ashore Sept. 21-22 in 1989, leaving thousands of Lowcountry residents without electricity for extended periods and how price gouging for necessities like ice and gasoline became rampant.
“I was a teenager at the time, but I will never forget the chaos and frustration many people felt,” he wrote.
He remembered his father, who ran a building supply business, struggling to make emergency repairs and working without power to serve customers in need of lumber and roofing materials.
Despite the hardships, he wrote, “I could see a new sense of community developing among neighbors.
“This is why I feel it is my responsibility and that of others who were around for Hugo to share their stories with young people or those who have recently moved here and may be unfamiliar with such storms.”
Mr. Kizer concluded that “preparation, attentiveness and a strong dose of common sense” is essential for safely weathering hurricane season.
