Policing solutions letter wins November Golden Pen

The highly publicized deaths of black men and women at the hands of law enforcement officers across the nation turned 2020 into a reckoning on social justice.

Protests were held around the country, including in downtown Charleston, where a peaceful protest later devolved into a riot that damaged King Street businesses already hurting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Baker, the winner of the November Golden Pen award, focused her Nov. 6 letter to the editor on working together to find policing solutions.

She wrote that she was disappointed to see the Charleston Police Department criticized by 46 College of Charleston faculty members who signed a letter requesting cuts to police funding.

“It is also strange to see the expectation from the faculty group that city police disregard laws regarding low-level nonviolent crime in order to ensure justice, rather than the suggestion that we need to change the laws. We want, after all, police to respect and follow the law,” she wrote.

Baker emphasized that it is better to work together to solve our problems. She also encouraged support for the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which, along with the police department, has reviewed the criminal justice system to bring about data-driven solutions.

These solutions, she noted, include police-facilitated access to mental health services, alternatives to arrest for intoxicated people, vastly reduced jail use, improvements to court processes and bond court, and the provision of public defense.

