Mount Pleasant reader wins June Golden Pen

Susan LaMotte of Mount Pleasant is The Post and Courier’s Golden Pen winner for her June 14 letter to the editor about the responsibilities that come with freedom of speech.
Writing in response to a Post and Courier editorial headlined, “Yes, you can get fired for that social media post. And maybe you should be,” Ms. LaMotte said that message struck a chord with her as a business owner.
“I have to be mindful of what I share on social media on both work and personal accounts. As much as I may want to share more, I have to think about the impact,” she wrote. “Most people want to keep some aspects of their lives private, but social media is just that — social.”
Once you post a message or an image, “you can’t control what others do with information you share, just as when you share opinions with others offline,” she wrote. “The difference is the lasting impact and permanency of what we post.”
Freedom of speech gives us the right to express ourselves however we might, but it doesn’t protect us from being shunned or retaliated against. The editorial recounted, among other things, how the city of Darlington fired an employee who posted on Facebook that she thought protesters who damaged property should be shot, jailed or taken off food stamps and how Richland County School District One fired a bus driver for a post that urged shooting demonstrators.
“As a mom of two children,” Ms. LaMotte wrote, “I want them to know how important their freedom of speech is and that the words they choose and how they choose to say them matters.”
What we each do and say reflects on us, and employers, consumers and voters “have the right to make employment, buying and voting decisions based on what you share. So share wisely.”
The Golden Pen is awarded monthly. Winners also are invited to an annual luncheon with the newspaper’s editorial staff.