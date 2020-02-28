Moncks Corner reader wins Golden Pen

Retired public school teacher Crystal Campbell is the winner of the latest Golden Pen award for her Jan. 17 letter about the importance of providing 4K programs to children from low-income families statewide.
In his State of the State speech, Gov. Henry McMaster called for expanded funding to provide full-day pre-kindergarten for all impoverished South Carolina children and included $53 million in his budget to expand opportunities for children in 17 school districts ineligible for state aid.
Ms. Campbell, now executive director of Dorchester County’s First Steps program and a supporter of the Save the Children Action Network, said in her letter, headlined “Education plans,” that she had seen firsthand “the positive impact early learning has on a child’s development.
“Investing in early childhood education, which includes evidence-based home visiting, high-quality pre-K and affordable child care programs for children from birth until age 5, paves the way for a child’s future success in school and in life,” she wrote.
Children younger than 5 who don’t have an opportunity to attend 4K school programs, she said, are left behind.
“Research proves this as well,” she wrote. “Children who receive a quality early education are 20 percent more likely to graduate from high school and will go on to earn, on average, 50 percent more than their peers who did not receive a quality early childhood education.”
Ms. Campbell concluded by saying that early childhood education is a bipartisan issue that all South Carolinians have a vested interest in. “Now is the time to prioritize kids — investing in kids is an investment in our future.”
