Medical stockpile letter wins April Golden Pen

Charlestonian Ed Shafer wants to see the region create its own public health care stockpile, an idea worthy of the April Golden Pen award.
As toilet paper was flying off shelves and the nation was trying to equip itself with personal protection, Mr. Shafer suggested in an April 22 letter to the editor starting a local stockpile.
“Charleston’s hospital systems — MUSC, Roper St. Francis Bon Secours, Tenet East Cooper Medical Center, HCA Trident Health System, Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, as well as local nursing homes — could cooperate to purchase or lease a local, climate-controlled warehouse,” he wrote.
Each hospital would be responsible for its own cache, containing drugs, sterile supplies and machines such as ventilators, and making sure they are current, functional and sufficient.
“The Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, a national organization, currently inspects each hospital system every two to three years,” Mr. Shafer wrote. “The JCAHO inspects expiration dates and conditions of sterile and pharmaceutical supplies, as well as maintenance records for medical equipment. It could expand its mission to inspect the local medical stockpile.”
Federal funding might be available to help cover startup costs for a local stockpile, he wrote, and local organizations may do a better job.
“Rather than depending on the federal bureaucracy to properly store, test and distribute life-saving supplies, our local hospital systems, which Charlestonians have come to trust and support, could use their own ready and professional personnel to store and maintain these critical supplies,” he wrote.
He concluded that “the right supplies in the right quantity in the right condition could be available within minutes or hours, not days or weeks.”
