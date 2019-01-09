While most of South Carolina is jubilant over the Clemson victory please recall that the NCAA championship game was one of class. Both Clemson and Alabama can be congratulated for playing the game with class. The officiating was just, the touchdowns were congratulated with crosses over the heart and hugs with teammates instead of exaggerated chest beating, and the post-game interviews were devoid of foul language.
The NFL could learn something from these two college teams who played their hearts out without bragging or trying to send subtle political messages. When the NFL teams grow up to equal the behavior of these two college teams perhaps their tickets sales will improve, but the millionaire players in the NFL will probably not get the message.
Furthermore, it is time for the NCAA to boycott sanctuary states until they agree to follow the law and turn over illegal immigrants to the federal government. No more NCAA games in sanctuary states.
Mike West
Ashmont Drive
Wando