Some observations on Hurricane Florence, other than that we were very lucky:
President Trump’s tweet on Tuesday: “Everyone is saying what a great job we are doing with Hurricane Florence — but don’t be fooled, at some point in the near future the Democrats will start ranting.” Really? When millions are suffering, the first thing on his mind is the political impact?
The Sept. 19 Post and Courier noted the efforts of perhaps the Lowcountry’s most unselfish citizen, Jamie Hough, who mobilized boaters from multiple states to help evacuate those stranded in Houston last year by Hurricane Harvey.
Not surprisingly, Jamie mobilized efforts to do the same for Florence, but he was rebuffed by state officials. He just redirected his efforts toward “feeding the needy.”
Did state officials need help? A separate article in the same paper noted that Gov. Henry McMaster saw a couple of men stranded on the roof of their pickup from his helicopter. Sheriff Jay Brooks, accompanying Gov. McMaster, notified dispatchers, who sent a boat crew to rescue them. The rescuers were from Louisiana. (Cajun Navy, maybe?)
Where are the role models? Look to Mount Pleasant and Louisiana.
Richard H. Gross
Oak Marsh Drive
Mount Pleasant