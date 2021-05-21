Letters: Zoning board vote dooms Edisto grand oak

Down the road from where I live on rural Edisto Island there is an old, healthy grand oak, 40 inches in diameter.

Grand oaks that big have been around for at least 100 years. They are the hurricane survivors, the ones that have met the test of time.

On May 3, Charleston County’s Board of Zoning Appeals voted to grant some homebuilders a variance to zoning rules that will allow landowners to cut down this tree simply because it stands in the center of their undeveloped 5-acre parcel in the precise spot where they want to build a home.

It is, to say the least, disturbing.

Many Charleston County residents revere our grand trees, which are protected by county ordinance.

So, it was shocking that this quasi-judicial body would rubber stamp a request from the homebuilders. The decision makes no sense.

The property owners refused to change building plans to move the house as little as 20 to 30 feet. They said they would feel unsafe with a tree so close to their new home. They also said they thought they might not be able to alter plans to move a septic field, but they hadn’t actually checked on that.

Unfortunately, the zoning board accepted their lawyer’s request to make an immediate decision. The tree could have waited two more weeks for more information before the zoning board rendered its verdict. Now, it has a death sentence.

Interested people can hire a lawyer to appeal the board’s decisions, but few can afford to do that.

This board is getting away with rubber stamping property owners’ requests instead of upholding Charleston County’s law.

FRED PALM

S.C. Highway 174

Edisto Island

Mace vote hidden

Rep. Nancy Mace harshly criticized Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano for a lack of transparency in the death of Jamal Sutherland in a violent encounter with jailers.

As she said, “we, as elected officials, have to be transparent, we have to be honest and responsible.”

But what about Rep. Mace’s own lack of transparency when she refused to reveal how she voted in the removal of Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position in Congress?

Shouldn’t we know exactly where Nancy Mace stands on such important and consequential votes?

SUE JONES JOHNSON

Gilmore Road

Charleston

Viable third party

Our political system is not broken, but it sure is in need of a major overhaul.

The agenda and identity of both Democrats and Republicans have been, or are in the process of being, usurped by extremists.

When moderates from both parties are elected, they are quickly forced to toe the party line.

The result is that Americans with moderate views are effectively being disenfranchised by extremists on the left and right.

Our two-party system has served us well, but it is time for a viable third party that can, and will, give a voice to Americans with moderate views.

VAUGHN HOWARD

Gaillard Lane

Summerville

Plan creates wealth

A May 9 letter to the editor argued that President Joe Biden’s tax plan wants “to achieve financial equity by destroying wealth and economic opportunity.”

Actually, our president plans to create more wealth and economic opportunity for more Americans.

The letter writer noted that tax cuts under President Donald Trump triggered a large growth in jobs.

Trump’s best year of job growth was in 2018 after the tax cuts. President Barack Obama created more jobs in each of his last three years in office before Trump’s tax cut, according to Forbes.

The letter pointed out that our corporations needed tax cuts due to global competition.

Yet, 55 corporations paid no federal income tax last year and made more than $40 billion in profits, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

Shouldn’t corporations pay taxes like the rest of us, even with global competition?

To build wealth for more Americans, Biden will give more tax benefits to more Americans.

Instead of giving 65% of the tax benefits to the top 20% of households, Biden will give them only 11%, with the rest for everyone else.

That is creating wealth and economic opportunity for more Americans.

MIKE CUBELO

Palmetto Road

Edisto

Prisoners are failed

I am writing about the addition of a firing squad option for death row prisoners.

When I first moved to the Charleston area, I volunteered at the main Charleston County Public Library in the sorting room.

We sorted books by categories such as history and fiction.

When a shelf was full, the books were boxed and the category’s color was put on the top and side.

When I asked why, I was told that when the library holds its annual sale, the boxes are taken from the truck to the tables with matching color codes by prisoners, many of whom could not read.

When I volunteered to help build the Palmetto Trail, prisoners were used to construct the trestles over the water.

Even the orange litter bags on the side of the roads were filled by prisoners.

May God have mercy on our prison and education systems.

RUTH SLOGGETT

Liberty Midtown Drive

Mount Pleasant